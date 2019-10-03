Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Acie Lumumba targets criminals around Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
03 Oct 2019 at 06:03hrs | Views
Self-styled Communications strategist William Gerald  Mutumaje says he is targeting criminals who are surrounding the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutumanje posted on Twitter saying, "There are criminals around President ED. I am going after them. Tingatofaka tichikuregererai muchita zvisina basa."

Mutumanje further said he no longer understands Mnangagwa whose Presidency is causing the ZANU PF Youths to suffer while they are the ones who almost died for him..

"ED I'm not sure kuti kukwata here kana kuvharwa but ndamutadza iniZanu PF youth are biggest losers of EDs presidency, apa vaitoda kumufira, apa imi mukufuta."

The controversial former ZANU PF member recently apologized to exiled former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere saying he made a political mistake by joining the then Lacoste faction of ZANU PF.

Mutumanje worked closely with Ambassador Chris  Mutsvangwa during the days leading up to the November 2017 coup that removed Robert Mugabe.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1197 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

6 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

7 hrs ago | 672 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 607 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 579 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1055 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

8 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

Project curb highway deaths

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

8 hrs ago | 16 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

8 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

8 hrs ago | 44 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

8 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

8 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

8 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

8 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days