Acie Lumumba targets criminals around Mnangagwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

There are criminals around President ED. I am going after them🙋🏾‍♂️. Tingatofaka tichikuregererai muchita zvisina basa. ED I'm not sure kuti kukwata here kana kuvharwa but ndamutadza ini🙌🏾. Zanu PF youth are biggest losers of EDs presidency, apa vaitoda kumufira, apa imi mukufuta😡 — #ThePeoplesChampion👊🏾🤝✊🏾 (@acielumumba) October 1, 2019

Self-styled Communications strategist William Gerald Mutumaje says he is targeting criminals who are surrounding the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Mutumanje posted on Twitter saying, "There are criminals around President ED. I am going after them. Tingatofaka tichikuregererai muchita zvisina basa."Mutumanje further said he no longer understands Mnangagwa whose Presidency is causing the ZANU PF Youths to suffer while they are the ones who almost died for him.."ED I'm not sure kuti kukwata here kana kuvharwa but ndamutadza iniZanu PF youth are biggest losers of EDs presidency, apa vaitoda kumufira, apa imi mukufuta."The controversial former ZANU PF member recently apologized to exiled former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere saying he made a political mistake by joining the then Lacoste faction of ZANU PF.Mutumanje worked closely with Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa during the days leading up to the November 2017 coup that removed Robert Mugabe.