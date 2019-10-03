ANC starts anti-sanctions campaign

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has thrown its weight behind SADC's call for transnational solidarity against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West and urged all its structures to organise activities on October 25 to send an unequivocal message against the embargo.This was said yesterday by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule while addressing a Press conference at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. He said the party's National Executive Council (NEC) met on September 25 and resolved to join the rest of the SADC bloc in staging the anti-sanctions solidarity activities."The NEC met on 25th September and made a call to end the global sanctions on Zimbabwe, our neighbour," said Magashule."The day of solidarity will be the 25th of October 2019 and all ANC and Alliance structures are requested to mobilise activities on this day. It will happen throughout SADC."The day of solidarity against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) was declared at the 39th SADC Summit Heads of State and Government in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, recently.On Tuesday, ZAPU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu told journalists that preparations for the anti-sanctions day were gathering momentum."Some departments such as the Commissariat Department, information and other wings, have been giving us reports on progress that has been made so far towards preparing for this great function."As you might be aware, we hosted a very successful meeting of Former Liberation Movements in Victoria Falls where this matter came in our agenda. The SADC member states expressed their tremendous support to Zimbabwe on the sanctions imposed on us," said Dr Mpofu.In a communiqué read out to mark the end of the 39th SADC Summit of the Heads of State and Government, SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax said the illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe were militating against economic growth, not only in the country, but also in the region."Summit noted the adverse impact on the economy of Zimbabwe and the region at large of prolonged economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and expressed solidarity with Zimbabwe, and called for the immediate lifting of sanctions to facilitate socio-economic recovery in the country," said Dr Tax."Summit declared the 25 October as the date on which SADC member states can collectively voice their disapproval of the sanctions through various activities and platforms until the sanctions are lifted."