Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ANC starts anti-sanctions campaign

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 08:16hrs | Views
South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) has thrown its weight behind SADC's call for transnational solidarity against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West and urged all its structures to organise activities on October 25 to send an unequivocal message against the embargo.

This was said yesterday by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule while addressing a Press conference at Luthuli House in Johannesburg. He said the party's National Executive Council (NEC) met on September 25 and resolved to join the rest of the SADC bloc in staging the anti-sanctions solidarity activities.

"The NEC met on 25th September and made a call to end the global sanctions on Zimbabwe, our neighbour," said Magashule.

"The day of solidarity will be the 25th of October 2019 and all ANC and Alliance structures are requested to mobilise activities on this day. It will happen throughout SADC."

The day of solidarity against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) was declared at the 39th SADC Summit Heads of State and Government in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, recently.

On Tuesday, ZAPU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu told journalists that preparations for the anti-sanctions day were gathering momentum.

"Some departments such as the Commissariat Department, information and other wings, have been giving us reports on progress that has been made so far towards preparing for this great function.

"As you might be aware, we hosted a very successful meeting of Former Liberation Movements in Victoria Falls where this matter came in our agenda. The SADC member states expressed their tremendous support to Zimbabwe on the sanctions imposed on us," said Dr Mpofu.

In a communiqué read out to mark the end of the 39th SADC Summit of the Heads of State and Government, SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax said the illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe were militating against economic growth, not only in the country, but also in the region.

"Summit noted the adverse impact on the economy of Zimbabwe and the region at large of prolonged economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and expressed solidarity with Zimbabwe, and called for the immediate lifting of sanctions to facilitate socio-economic recovery in the country," said Dr Tax.

"Summit declared the 25 October as the date on which SADC member states can collectively voice their disapproval of the sanctions through various activities and platforms until the sanctions are lifted."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Hwende's passport released

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 279 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2060 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

12 hrs ago | 1206 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

12 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

12 hrs ago | 342 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

14 hrs ago | 3701 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

15 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

15 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

15 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

16 hrs ago | 2857 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

16 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

16 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

16 hrs ago | 2378 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

16 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

16 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

16 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

16 hrs ago | 435 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

16 hrs ago | 84 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

16 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

16 hrs ago | 62 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

16 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

16 hrs ago | 113 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

16 hrs ago | 2090 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

16 hrs ago | 310 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

16 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra official denied bail

16 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

16 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

16 hrs ago | 42 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

16 hrs ago | 514 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days