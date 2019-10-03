Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZESN calls for political parties regulation

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 08:16hrs | Views
Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) yesterday called on the formulation of a legal framework that regulates the operations of political parties in the country. This came amid calls by some political parties who expect Government to fund their operations.

ZESN in a position paper titled "Political Parties Regulation in Zimbabwe" said political parties regulation plays an important role in shaping the country's development trajectory.

"Political parties are crucial actors in Zimbabwe's democratisation process as they must play a vital role of aggregating and articulating interests of the people and developing competing policy proposals that provide voice and choice for their constituencies. Therefore, they need to be adequately resourced so that they can contribute to shaping the country's development trajectory. For this to happen, political parties must also be regulated," reads part of the paper.

ZESN said the contest for public office and demand for public funding by political parties renders their regulation unavoidable.

"One of the areas that need urgent attention to mitigate the growing trend of non-acceptance of election results is the promulgation or amendment of the party financing law," ZESN said at the moment, only ZANU-PF and MDC are the beneficiaries of the current law.

Hence the need for the revision of the clauses that ban private funding of parties. A comprehensive campaign and party funding law must be promulgated based on best practices. It said political parties themselves must be regulated to ensure that they adhere to a certain legal and normative framework in terms of their internal functioning, financing and code of conduct.

ZESN said Zimbabwe was still going through a transition and exhibiting low levels of trust among and between political parties hence the need to formulate an establishment to deal with the registration of parties.

It said agitations for the regulation of political parties must be for genuine reasons such as the enhancement of party systems and inter-party relations and building stronger political parties, so that it is not abused by those who have power.

ZESN said the paper highlights the contradiction where political parties that have glaring capacity deficits expect that everything around them has to change to meet their expectations while they continue to operate the same way.

ZANU PF secretary for Legal Affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana said the regulation of political parties in the country was a good move, but remains a pipe dream as the Constitution does not compel the regulation of political parties.

"Regulation of parties is welcome, but the problem is that our Constitution does not compel the regulation of political parties, hence no legal framework exists, there is need to revisit the constitution and make an amendment that's when we can start to talk about regulation of political parties" he said.

MDC-Alliance spokesperson Fortune Daniel Molokele said there was need to separate institutions governing elections from interference before political parties are regulated. MDC-T vice president Mr Obert Gutu said his party welcomes the idea of regulation.

"As the MDC-T, we do agree that there should be some law that regulates the registration and operation of political parties in Zimbabwe. As it is right now, anyone can wake up one morning, call a press conference and announce that they have formed a political party. Whilst freedom of association and freedom of assembly are fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe, there's need to bring some sanity, order and seriousness in the political market by instituting a law that regulates the activities of political parties," he said.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

59 mins ago | 20 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

1 hr ago | 86 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1073 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

6 hrs ago | 977 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

7 hrs ago | 146 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

7 hrs ago | 260 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

7 hrs ago | 535 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

7 hrs ago | 995 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

7 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

7 hrs ago | 71 Views

Project curb highway deaths

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

7 hrs ago | 34 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

7 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

7 hrs ago | 31 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 388 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

7 hrs ago | 16 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

7 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

7 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 49 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

7 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

7 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

7 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

7 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

7 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days