Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cyber Bill seeks to safeguard citizens

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 08:18hrs | Views
Government is working on a cybercrime, cyber security and data protection Bill which is fundamental in securing trust and confidence in the cyber space and important for Zimbabwe's international reputation as a safe place to do business.

Officiating at the opening of the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) yesterday, Information Communication, Technology and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the Government is committed to safeguard the country's economy, citizens and making sure it remains open for business and ensuring Zimbabweans are safe online.

"Cyber attacks threaten and cost our economy millions of dollars each year," he said. "The Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa takes the protection of our businesses and economy from this growing threat seriously.

"Businesses, both big and small need to accept that cyber-crime poses an enormous and immediate risk to their bottom line. "Many sectors of the economy and personnel have become lucrative targets for cyber criminals," said Minister Kazembe.

Speaking at the same function, Information Communication, Technology and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said this Bill was going to be beneficial to the country because it seeks to protect and serve the correct uses of technology.

"The Bill will cover the establishment of the cyber security centre, offences relating to computer systems, computer data, data codes and devices, offences related to electronic communication material.

"Situations involving dishonesty, computer-related financial offences and offences against children have to be eradicated.

"The aim of the Bill is to create a business environment that is driven by technology, the advent of technology has brought about the regulation of the Bill and the main focus is to create the correct utilisation of technology," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1181 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

6 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

7 hrs ago | 658 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 603 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

8 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 194 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1039 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

8 hrs ago | 352 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

Project curb highway deaths

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

8 hrs ago | 33 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

8 hrs ago | 16 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

8 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

8 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

8 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

8 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

8 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days