Cyber Bill seeks to safeguard citizens

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government is working on a cybercrime, cyber security and data protection Bill which is fundamental in securing trust and confidence in the cyber space and important for Zimbabwe's international reputation as a safe place to do business.Officiating at the opening of the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) yesterday, Information Communication, Technology and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the Government is committed to safeguard the country's economy, citizens and making sure it remains open for business and ensuring Zimbabweans are safe online."Cyber attacks threaten and cost our economy millions of dollars each year," he said. "The Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa takes the protection of our businesses and economy from this growing threat seriously."Businesses, both big and small need to accept that cyber-crime poses an enormous and immediate risk to their bottom line. "Many sectors of the economy and personnel have become lucrative targets for cyber criminals," said Minister Kazembe.Speaking at the same function, Information Communication, Technology and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said this Bill was going to be beneficial to the country because it seeks to protect and serve the correct uses of technology."The Bill will cover the establishment of the cyber security centre, offences relating to computer systems, computer data, data codes and devices, offences related to electronic communication material."Situations involving dishonesty, computer-related financial offences and offences against children have to be eradicated."The aim of the Bill is to create a business environment that is driven by technology, the advent of technology has brought about the regulation of the Bill and the main focus is to create the correct utilisation of technology," he said.