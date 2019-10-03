Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF is set to hold an Extraordinary Session of the Politburo today at the party Headquarters in Harare.In a statement yesterday, ZANU-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said; "The ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration, Dr O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all Politburo members that there shall be an Extraordinary Session of the Politburo to be convened at the Party headquarters on 3rd October 2019 commencing at 1400hours."All members are to be seated by 1330hours."