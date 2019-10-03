Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 08:19hrs | Views
ZANU-PF is set to hold an Extraordinary Session of the Politburo today at the party Headquarters in Harare.

In a statement yesterday, ZANU-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said; "The ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration, Dr O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all Politburo members that there shall be an Extraordinary Session of the Politburo to be convened at the Party headquarters on 3rd October 2019 commencing at 1400hours.

"All members are to be seated by 1330hours."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

7 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Hwende's passport released

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

11 hrs ago | 348 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

11 hrs ago | 366 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 279 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2060 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

12 hrs ago | 1206 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

12 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

12 hrs ago | 342 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

14 hrs ago | 999 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

14 hrs ago | 3696 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

15 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

15 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

15 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

15 hrs ago | 2855 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

15 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

15 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

15 hrs ago | 2378 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

15 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

15 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

15 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

15 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

15 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

16 hrs ago | 435 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

16 hrs ago | 84 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

16 hrs ago | 370 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

16 hrs ago | 62 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

16 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

16 hrs ago | 113 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

16 hrs ago | 2089 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

16 hrs ago | 310 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

16 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

16 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra official denied bail

16 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

16 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

16 hrs ago | 42 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

16 hrs ago | 306 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

16 hrs ago | 514 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days