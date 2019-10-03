Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance boycott slammed

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 08:20hrs | Views
POLITICAL parties have denounced MDC-Alliance's behaviour of boycotting Parliament sessions as "barbaric", saying the pathetic antics exhibited by the opposition confirmed the true nature of a disoriented puppet organisation masquerading as a democratic outfit.

The MDC-A's behaviour came under scrutiny after they boycotted a State of the Nation Address by President Mnangagwa on Tuesday.

Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said the pathetic antics exhibited by the opposition MDC-A confirmed the true nature of the disoriented puppet organisation masquerading as a democratic outfit.

"Their clumsy walkout during President Mnangagwa's address served the ideal purpose of exposing them as clueless so called democratic movement with hardly any interest of Zimbabwe and its heroic people.

"Their bid is to pander to the machinations of their Western founders and funders, whose interest have always been inimical to Zimbabwe," said Khaya Moyo. He added that for MDC-A to lay claims of illegitimacy on the office of President Mnangagwa is not only hypocritical, but fallacious as it borders on hallucination.

"The revolutionary Zanu-PF would like to remind the MDC-A and its cohorts that a harmonised election was conducted on 31, July 2018, where the patriotic masses of Zimbabwe gave their party of  choice an unassailable mandate to govern this great nation.

"The revolutionary party has a two thirds majority against the MDC's insignificant number. This lackey of the West was utterly rejected by the revolutionary people of Zimbabwe and the trend was continued as shown by the latest by-elections results where Zanu-PF was overwhelmingly given the nod to govern by the people. The so-called illegitimacy claim is nonsensical as confirmed by the Constitutional Court," said Khaya Moyo

Further, he said President Mnangagwa had a surplus of close to half a million votes of his nearest rival in the 2018 Presidential vote, which confirms the trust which the people have on his leadership abilities.

"With this reality in mind, the revolutionary party Zanu-PF condemns that latest childish antics by the MDC-A, which seek to trivialise national institutions and its persistent attempt to keep the nation on perpetual election mode in the vain hope that it will extract political dividend out of such retrogressive manoeuvres.

"The revolutionary Zanu-PF party reminds the MDC-A that defeat awaits them for the umpteenth time in any election which might be precipitated by the exigencies of time and in 2023 for its interests are at variance to the aspirations of Zimbabweans," said Khaya Moyo.

Norton legislator, who is an independent candidate Mr Temba Mliswa said a lot of work need to be dealt with in Parliament when all political parties are pulling in one direction.

"I thought as opposition parties we should play a part in Parliament, not to boycott such crucial national issues.

"It is unfortunate I was hard-done by MDC-A members who boycotted the session.

"There is need for unity of purpose and have a shared vision " said Mr Mliswa.

MDC-T legislator  Priscilla  Misihairambwi -Mushonga urged Legislature to contribute immensely towards the development of the country.

"I was in Parliament because we are required from our party and we adhere to instruction. The President said we are not doing our jobs as MPs," she said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1171 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

6 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

7 hrs ago | 655 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

7 hrs ago | 193 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 570 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1034 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

Project curb highway deaths

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

8 hrs ago | 16 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

8 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

8 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

8 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

8 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

8 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days