MDC Alliance boycott slammed

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLITICAL parties have denounced MDC-Alliance's behaviour of boycotting Parliament sessions as "barbaric", saying the pathetic antics exhibited by the opposition confirmed the true nature of a disoriented puppet organisation masquerading as a democratic outfit.The MDC-A's behaviour came under scrutiny after they boycotted a State of the Nation Address by President Mnangagwa on Tuesday.Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said the pathetic antics exhibited by the opposition MDC-A confirmed the true nature of the disoriented puppet organisation masquerading as a democratic outfit."Their clumsy walkout during President Mnangagwa's address served the ideal purpose of exposing them as clueless so called democratic movement with hardly any interest of Zimbabwe and its heroic people."Their bid is to pander to the machinations of their Western founders and funders, whose interest have always been inimical to Zimbabwe," said Khaya Moyo. He added that for MDC-A to lay claims of illegitimacy on the office of President Mnangagwa is not only hypocritical, but fallacious as it borders on hallucination."The revolutionary Zanu-PF would like to remind the MDC-A and its cohorts that a harmonised election was conducted on 31, July 2018, where the patriotic masses of Zimbabwe gave their party of choice an unassailable mandate to govern this great nation."The revolutionary party has a two thirds majority against the MDC's insignificant number. This lackey of the West was utterly rejected by the revolutionary people of Zimbabwe and the trend was continued as shown by the latest by-elections results where Zanu-PF was overwhelmingly given the nod to govern by the people. The so-called illegitimacy claim is nonsensical as confirmed by the Constitutional Court," said Khaya MoyoFurther, he said President Mnangagwa had a surplus of close to half a million votes of his nearest rival in the 2018 Presidential vote, which confirms the trust which the people have on his leadership abilities."With this reality in mind, the revolutionary party Zanu-PF condemns that latest childish antics by the MDC-A, which seek to trivialise national institutions and its persistent attempt to keep the nation on perpetual election mode in the vain hope that it will extract political dividend out of such retrogressive manoeuvres."The revolutionary Zanu-PF party reminds the MDC-A that defeat awaits them for the umpteenth time in any election which might be precipitated by the exigencies of time and in 2023 for its interests are at variance to the aspirations of Zimbabweans," said Khaya Moyo.Norton legislator, who is an independent candidate Mr Temba Mliswa said a lot of work need to be dealt with in Parliament when all political parties are pulling in one direction."I thought as opposition parties we should play a part in Parliament, not to boycott such crucial national issues."It is unfortunate I was hard-done by MDC-A members who boycotted the session."There is need for unity of purpose and have a shared vision " said Mr Mliswa.MDC-T legislator Priscilla Misihairambwi -Mushonga urged Legislature to contribute immensely towards the development of the country."I was in Parliament because we are required from our party and we adhere to instruction. The President said we are not doing our jobs as MPs," she said.