Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe has a reputational problem, says US

by newzimbabwe
03 Oct 2019 at 08:26hrs | Views
THE US government has been shocked by the manner in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has dealt with dissent and Harare's reputation has not been pleasing, a senior American official said Wednesday.

Speaking during a Tele-press briefing, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Africa affairs Tibor Nagy said the United States is concerned with the way the government of Zimbabwe treats its people.

"However, again, let's be very frank, Zimbabwe has a reputational problem. We have great concerns over how the government treats its own citizens. We have great concerns over the space that is available for democracy and governance in Zimbabwe," said Nagy.

"We have been alarmed with how the government has treated it's own citizens. So those are the issues. But as I said have had very frank and honest discussions between ourselves and the highest levels of your government."

The US diplomat further expressed his wish that relations between Harare and Washington normalise under his watch.

"So hopefully, again, my dream and prayer is that we can have fully normalised positive relations with every country in Africa and Zimbabwe is near the top of my wish list, again, given the personal connections," added Nagy.

Nagy however denied Zimbabwe is under US sanctions, a narrative that has been given by the Zanu-PF led government for years.

"However, there is a very false narrative out there which I want to correct. Some people say that the United States has sanctions against the country of Zimbabwe. We do not; repeat, do not have sanctions against the country of Zimbabwe. We have sanctions against certain individuals and certain corporations. There can be greater detail on that. But not against the country of Zimbabwe," said Nagy.

Nagy emphasised that nothing can stop US businesses from investing in Zimbabwe.

"There is nothing to stop US businesses from investing in Zimbabwe, from going to Zimbabwe," said the diplomat.

Recently, Sadc countries called on the United States and the European Union to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe which President Mnangagwa described as crippling the economy.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1173 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

6 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

7 hrs ago | 655 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

7 hrs ago | 614 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

7 hrs ago | 313 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

7 hrs ago | 193 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 570 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1034 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

8 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

Project curb highway deaths

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

8 hrs ago | 37 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 416 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

8 hrs ago | 16 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

8 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

8 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

8 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

8 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

8 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days