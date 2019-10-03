Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa courts two nations for Warriors' friendlies

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 08:31hrs | Views
ZIFA are in talks with two countries for a possible friendly in the next Fifa international week as they prepare for both the Chan final qualifier and the start of the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers next year.

Probably eager to avoid a similar situation that met the national team in the build up to the preliminary World Cup qualifier against football minnows Somalia that saw the Warriors literally meeting in their hotel to fulfil the first leg in Djibouti without even conducting a training session, Zifa have engaged two possible opponents for the next window on October 7-15.

"We are awaiting response from the two nations whom we have engaged for a possible friendly match in the next international window. Until we get confirmation, I am not in a position to reveal the identity of the countries that we have written to at the moment," said Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela.

However, it is believed the football mother-body is courting neighbours South Africa and Tanzania.

There are only two international window periods before the World Cup qualifiers get underway in March next year, the second in November and if Zifa fails to secure a friendly match in the first window this month, they then have to frantically secure one next month.

The final Chan qualifier against Lesotho is set for October 22 in Maseru but is only for players plying their trade in the various Zimbabwean domestic leagues.

Carrying a 3 - 1 first leg win, the local band of Warriors, under caretaker coach Joey Antipas, will be fancying their chances to go through to the finals that will be held in Cameroon between January and February next year.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

1 hr ago | 50 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1144 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

6 hrs ago | 992 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

7 hrs ago | 646 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

7 hrs ago | 311 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 599 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

7 hrs ago | 192 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

7 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

8 hrs ago | 1028 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

8 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

8 hrs ago | 140 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

Project curb highway deaths

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

8 hrs ago | 36 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 409 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

8 hrs ago | 16 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

8 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

8 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

8 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

8 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

8 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

8 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days