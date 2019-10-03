Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pair arrested for 'shooting' gold panner

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 08:32hrs
TWO men from Gwanda have been arrested for allegedly shooting an illegal gold panner in the leg after one of them found him prospecting on his plot in the company of five other men.

Qhubekani Ndlovu (42) of Jacaranda Suburb, who is a gold dealer and Best Ncube (65) of Sengezani Village, who is a farmer, are expected to appear at the Gwanda magistrate's court on October 8 for trial facing an assault charge.

The court will proceed by way of summons pending further investigations.

According to State papers, Ncube, who owns a plot in Longville Farm, found the complainant, Mr Dumisani Ngwenya, who was in the company of five others, illegally prospecting for gold on his plot and he called Ndlovu to the scene.

"On 12 April at around 10PM, Ncube found Mr Ngwenya and others illegally prospecting for gold along Lumene River which passes through his plot. Ncube confronted Mr Ngwenya and his friends and ordered them to leave but they refused. Ncube alerted Ndlovu who was at his house and asked for help as Mr Ngwenya and his friends were threatening to burn down his earth moving machine.

"Ndlovu later arrived at the scene armed with a pistol and fired two shots in their direction. One hit Mr Ngwenya on his right ankle while his mates escaped unharmed,'' read the papers.

The State facts further stated that the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and Mr Ngwenya was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was further referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals while Ndlovu and Ncube were arrested.

The firearm was recovered and can be produced in court as an exhibit.


Source - chronicle

