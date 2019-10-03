Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF empowers youths with mining equipment

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019
THE ruling Zanu-PF party has bought state of the art mining Gold Carbon-in-pulp (gold CIP) equipment worth about $2,8 million to improve gold returns in mining operations done by youths in all provinces.

Addressing an extraordinary Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting last weekend, the party's Secretary for Youth Affairs, Pupurai Togarepi, said in support of co-ordinated mining activities, each province is going to get gold CIP equipment.

Togarepi, who is also a Politburo member, said it was high time the youth took economic enablers like mining and farming seriously for their own benefit and that of the country through foreign currency earnings.

"As the Youth League we have a lot of programmes for our youths, these economic enablers are aimed at working hand in hand with the Mnangagwa-led Government which is putting in place mechanisms to grow this economy. As such we are supporting youths in mining with hammer mills and we have bought 10 gold CIP machines at a cost of $2, 8 million," he said.

"Using gold CIP technology, a miner gets more than 70 percent of gold. Midlands has the machine ready for collection just like all the other provinces. We got these machines through the assistance of Mnangagwa."

Turning to agriculture, Togarepi said youths in all the districts are going to have access to 10 ha of land which will go towards the setting up of agriculture incubation hubs. He said the party was ready to implement the programme as all the paper work had been done.

"We are going to have 10 ha per district that is going to go towards the setting up of an incubation hub. We are just waiting for implementation. We are also waiting for tractors from Belarus and with President Mnangagwa leading us all things are possible. Our youths are being empowered," said Togarepi.

With regards to the Empower Bank, Togarepi said it was disheartening that youths were not utilising the bank aimed at uplifting them socially and economically.

"It's us who wrote the concept proposal to have a friendly youth bank and it must benefit the youths. But the current trend indicates that youths are not utilising it fully. So, as Zanu-PF we have a new proposal where we want our MPs or Shadow MP to work with the youths as individuals or syndicates and come up with projects to be funded by the Empower Bank.

"Last week we agreed that the bank should work with MPs who will identify youths and work on projects. We want to hear in the next meeting how youths would have benefited. There is $12million in the bank ready for youths. MPs have been tasked to identify youths.  

"The MP is the collateral. Loans officers are now there. The bank must look after the interests of the youths. We need to defend the revolution and that position is not negotiable as we advance our party," he said.

Source - chronicle

