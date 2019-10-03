Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA-based brothers sjambok dad to death

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 08:32hrs | Views
Two South Africa-based siblings are on the run after they allegedly fatally assaulted their father in Mwenezi after accusing him of witchcraft.

According to the police, Clayton (22) and Langton (20) of Hlupeko Village under Chief Mavetese allegedly whipped their father, Mr Nelson Tom Moyo (51) all over the body with sjamboks resulting in his death.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Wednesday last week at around midnight.

She said the body of the deceased was taken to Neshuro District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.  

"I can confirm receiving a report of murder involving a father and his two sons. The suspects allegedly assaulted their father with sjamboks over allegations of witchcraft.  "They fled from the scene and we have launched a manhunt," said Chief Insp Mazula.

She said the siblings arrived in the country from South Africa around midnight.

Upon arrival at their rural home, Chief Insp Mazula said, they found Mr Moyo away as he had gone to the nearby Nkomo Business Centre to drink beer. She said the pair hid behind the kitchen door in order to ambush him on his return.

"When Mr Moyo arrived, the suspects approached him and accused him of possessing some artefacts to perform acts of witchcraft.

"They force-marched Mr Moyo to his bedroom hut where they instructed him to take out his witchcraft material (which they said were white, red and black in colour) so that they could destroy them," said Chief Inspector Mazula.

She said Mr Moyo only managed to bring out white and red tools and the two suspects then took turns to assault him demanding the release of the black material.

The police spokesperson said the beatings only stopped when Mr Moyo was unconscious. After the assault, the suspects disappeared.

Their mother reported the matter to Mwenezi police and by then Mr Moyo had died. Chief Inspector Mazula appealed for anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

Sources close to the case said the brothers alleged that their father was using the black material to bewitch them.

Source - chronicle

