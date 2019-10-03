Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa, Mnangagwa dialogue strained by SONA snub

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 08:54hrs | Views
PROSPECTS for dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa hit serious turbulence after the MDC snubbed and rubbished the Zanu PF leader's State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Tuesday.

Highly-placed sources told NewsDay yesterday that Mnangagwa's team was willing to bend backwards and accommodate talks with Chamisa if his party showed goodwill and respected government by attending Sona in Parliament.

"You must be aware that there are efforts both internationally and locally, being led by Speaker of House of Assembly (Jacob) Mudenda, to get the two on a negotiating table, especially in the face of an imploding economy," a source said.

"The MDC was supposed to play ball, show respect and goodwill to President Mnangagwa so that there can be some give-and-take going into the dialogue, but yesterday (Tuesday)'s actions put strain on the efforts."

Chamisa also rubbished the Sona delivery, saying it was a waste of resources and failed to address the issues that affected the ordinary people in Zimbabwe.

"A Sona that does not address key issues facing the nation such as lack of electricity, water, fuel, non-availability of cash, poor wages, human rights abuses, terror, abductions, legitimacy and reforms is a waste of resources and an unprovoked insult. This invites us all to act," Chamisa tweeted.

MDC chairperson Tabitha Khumalo addressed the Press while Mnangagwa was delivering his address to the Zanu PF legislators.

"They are busy wasting people's time talking about nothing for nothing. The time has come for them to understand that as a country, we can fight as much as we can, but we need dialogue," she said.

"But when we talk of dialogue, we are not talking about a dialogue where it's a church choir. We want independent convenors to map a way forward."

Another source said Mnangagwa's camp is now adamant and will not be giving in to any genuine reforms because of the behaviour exhibited by Chamisa and his MPs.

The MDC says it was galvanising its forces for confrontation that can bring change before December.

Early in the week, Information ministry permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana hinted that the conduct of the MDC during Sona was going to be critical on how the nation would move forward.

National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku, also dismissed Mnangagwa's Sona, saying it was high on words, too ambitious and did not proffer any solutions for the people of Zimbabwe.

"They are worse than (the late former President Robert) Mugabe, especially the level of indecision. I read a useful article which said Mnangagwa, through his Sona last year, set an ambitious target that has not been achieved. It does not begin to even address the basic issues affecting the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

Madhuku said his party was only participating in the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) with the hope that it would bring positive change to Zimbabwe and also to ensure that the Zanu PF government does not collapse.

"We don't want them to collapse because it will not help the country, but we also want to push for reforms that allow the change to happen. If Polad has to collapse because people have resisted change, so let it be, but we will give it a try," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

1 hr ago | 27 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

1 hr ago | 96 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1092 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

6 hrs ago | 980 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

7 hrs ago | 603 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

7 hrs ago | 135 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 588 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

7 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

7 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Project curb highway deaths

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

7 hrs ago | 31 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

7 hrs ago | 16 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

7 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

7 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

7 hrs ago | 42 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

7 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

7 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

7 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

8 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

8 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days