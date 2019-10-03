Ziyambi headlines human rights forum

News / National

by Staff reporter

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi will be the guest speaker at a high-powered human rights discussion forum to be held in Harare on October 10 at Harry Margolis Hall in Milton Park.The event organised by the Daily News will also feature celebrated award-winning human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetewa, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Chairperson Elasto Mugwadi, Zimbabwe Peace Project national director Jestina Mukoko, Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe president Bishop Never Muparutsa, MDC secretary for elections Jacob Mafume and Zimbabwe Liberations War Veterans' Association chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa.