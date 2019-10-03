Latest News Editor's Choice


Ziyambi headlines human rights forum

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 07:58hrs | Views
Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi will be the guest speaker at a high-powered human rights discussion forum to be held in Harare on October 10 at Harry Margolis Hall in Milton Park.

The event organised by the Daily News will also feature celebrated award-winning human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetewa, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission Chairperson Elasto Mugwadi, Zimbabwe Peace Project national director Jestina Mukoko, Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe president Bishop Never Muparutsa, MDC secretary for elections Jacob Mafume and Zimbabwe Liberations War Veterans' Association chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa.

Source - Daily News

Most Popular In 7 Days