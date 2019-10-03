CIO agents monitor Jonathan Moyo in Kenya

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation are reported to have solicited the services of a worker at a complex where exiled former cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo stays to grab a CCTV picture of him.Recently, a CCTV image of Moyo went viral on social media raising fears that the man who is wanted by the Zimbabwean government for criminal abuse of office might be having his place of residence compromised.Moyo is alleged to have been granted a refugee status by the Kenyan government recently.Posting on Twitter after journalist Violet Gonda posted a recent picture of herself and Moyo he said, "At least you did not use a CCTV camera like CIO agents at the Zim Embassy here who paid a worker at a Residential Complex to steal a picture from a CCTV system; saying it was strictly for covert use, only to give the CCTV picture to Mnangagwa's varakashi. The plot is up in smoke!"Moyo fled the country during the November 2017 coup that ended 37 years of Robert Mugabe's rule.His other G40 members Saviour Kasukuwere, Mandi Chimhene, Patrick Zhuwao and Godfrey Gandawa are exiled in different countries.