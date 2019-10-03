ZANU PF Youths demands 40% of farming equipmwemt

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu says the youths are demanding 40% of the farming equipment that was promised to farmers by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday.Said Matutu, "We are demanding 40% of the mechanization equipment that will be allocated to farmers by the government, it's our time as young people to participate in the development of our country and shape our future."Youth in SDGs, Youth in Agriculture and many other young people through the value chain deserve to benefit."During the SONA Mnangagwa revealed that $1,8 billion has been set aside towards the production of strategic crops such as maize, soya beans and cotton with over half a billion dollars set to be allocated towards the acquisition of inputs for vulnerable households and $332 million earmarked for cotton inputs.He said $998 million will augment the $2,8 billion that banks and the private sector have earmarked to support the Government led imports substitution programme of Command Agriculture, which however, will this year prioritise those farmers with a proven track record of delivering to Grain Marketing Board and repaying loans they receive.ZANU PF has in the past used the distribution of farming equipment and farming inputs as a means of controlling the rural voters.