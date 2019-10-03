Zanu-PF's 'Killer' survives chop

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zanu-PF Chivi South MP and businessman Killer Zivhu has survived a push to expel him from the party by his Masvingo province.The province had written to the party's national disciplinary committee calling for Zivhu's expulsion after he called on the spouses of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to facilitate dialogue between their husbands.However, Zanu-PF sent its national commissar Victor Matemadanda to Masvingo where he called for unity.Matemadanda said the province should concentrate on building structures and not expelling officials."We should be able to rehabilitate our comrades who go wayward, rehabilitation should come first before expulsion because if you want to expel people then we will be left with no one," said Matemadanda.He also spoke against factionalism in the party saying it was the cause for divisions."We want you to unite and shun divisions, we must learn from the past, factionalism causes these divisions but our wish is that you remain united so that we are stronger as a party," said Matemadanda.Masvingo province had accused Zivhu of treachery for calling for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa and wanted him to be ejected from the party and recalled from Parliament.