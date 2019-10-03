Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF's 'Killer' survives chop

by Staff Reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 12:09hrs | Views
Zanu-PF Chivi South MP and businessman Killer Zivhu has survived a push to expel him from the party by his Masvingo province.

The province had written to the party's national disciplinary committee calling for Zivhu's expulsion after he called on the spouses of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to facilitate dialogue between their husbands.

However, Zanu-PF sent its national commissar Victor Matemadanda to Masvingo where he called for unity.

Matemadanda said the province should concentrate on building structures and not expelling officials.

"We should be able to rehabilitate our comrades who go wayward, rehabilitation should come first before expulsion because if you want to expel people then we will be left with no one," said Matemadanda.

He also spoke against factionalism in the party saying it was the cause for divisions.

"We want you to unite and shun divisions, we must learn from the past, factionalism causes these divisions but our wish is that you remain united so that we are stronger as a party," said Matemadanda.

Masvingo province had accused Zivhu of treachery for calling for dialogue between Chamisa and Mnangagwa and wanted him to be ejected from the party and recalled from Parliament.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Over 700 000 people used Beitbridge border during festive season

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Man rapes girlfriend's daughter (12)

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chartered accountant backlash

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Cimas Launches Information Campaign

8 hrs ago | 408 Views

Police release names of 14 machete-weilding gold panners nabbed in Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 2611 Views

Zimbabwe has no intentions of attacking America and refutes social media rumours

8 hrs ago | 3459 Views

Met Department warns of flash flooding

9 hrs ago | 3134 Views

G40 cabal wings clipped

9 hrs ago | 3008 Views

Lightning kills farmer

10 hrs ago | 2137 Views

Why the MDC will lose the 2023 elections

10 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Female Bulawayo artist takes Jonathan Moyo head on

10 hrs ago | 2888 Views

Man in court over Harare bar shooting incident

10 hrs ago | 964 Views

Teachers need to be economically empowered so as to fearlessly stand up against government enslavement

11 hrs ago | 871 Views

Army bus accident injures 11

11 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Mthwakazi Founder exposes Mqondisi Moyo

11 hrs ago | 1701 Views

UK royal family split - TB Joshua

12 hrs ago | 4410 Views

Farming inputs delayed

16 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Police brutality riles ZPP

16 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Nkomo family seek help after fire accident

16 hrs ago | 3304 Views

Harare Passport Office scam exposed

16 hrs ago | 10187 Views

Applications and software for online casino 2020

16 hrs ago | 321 Views

MPs implicated in politicisation of aid

16 hrs ago | 1057 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days