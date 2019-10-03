Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zinwa hikes water tariffs by 400%

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 13:37hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has increased its water tariffs by over 400% citing high cost of water treatment chemicals, among other costs.

Zinwa, which mainly supplies water to small towns and growth points, last increased tariffs in 2012.

Government in 2006 allowed Zinwa to take over all water functions countrywide, a decision that was later reversed following protests from local authorities.

But Zinwa still controls the water and sewer infrastructure of some councils such as Gwanda.

The water authority said its latest water tariff hike has been approved by the Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement ministry and will see residents in high-density areas paying $3,42 up from 80 cents for up to five cubic metres of water.

"The re-aligned tariff structure was approved in terms of the section 30 of the Zinwa Act (Chapter 20:25) and is meant to ensure the viability of the authority by striking a balance between affordability and availability of resources," Zinwa said.

"Recent sharp increases in the costs of spares, water treatment chemicals, electricity, fuel and other critical inputs coupled with the fact that water tariffs were last set in 2012 have necessitated this realignment."

Zinwa spokesperson Tsungirirai Shoriwa said he was travelling when contacted for comment.

Local authorities have also proposed massive rate and tariff hikes with Bulawayo City Council proposing a near 700% increase to be effected within four months beginning this month, citing high cost of water treatment chemicals and the harsh economic climate.

Zinwa said its proposed water tariffs will, however, seek to protect the vulnerable.

"The realigned tariff structure has been designed in a manner that protects the socially vulnerable such as the elderly, the disabled and child-headed families through providing for a special tariff for their first five cubic metres (5 000 litres of water) per month. It also rewards efficient use of water and discourages any unnecessary wasteful use of water by increasing the payable tariff as consumption also increases," Zinwa said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1346 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 750 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 641 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 322 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 652 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

9 hrs ago | 660 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

9 hrs ago | 1158 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

9 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Project curb highway deaths

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 45 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 498 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

9 hrs ago | 19 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

9 hrs ago | 35 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 15 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days