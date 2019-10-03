Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

$500m TBs auction raises stink

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 13:38hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe government has for the past two months sought to raise $490 million via public Treasury Bills (TBs) auction to finance its activities with analysts warning the cash-strapped Treasury not to squeeze out financial institutions and unsustainably raise money supply.

This comes after the central bank issued $300 Treasury Bills yesterday to finance numerous activities, a week after the apex bank issued public auctions of the sovereign paper to raise $100 million.

The TBs auction system resumed this August, with two auctions carried out in that month which were oversubscribed. The first and second TBs auctions raised $30 million and $60 million, respectively.

According to the RBZ notice yesterday, investors are restricted to a maximum of two applications, of a minimum $1 million each.

"The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) hereby invites financial institutions including commercial banks,building societies, POSB and Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe to subscribe to Treasury Bills amounting to three hundred million (ZWL$300 000 000),"RBZ said.

The offer opened yesterday and closes today.

While the three previous auctions had a 90-day tenure, the current TBs have 365 days tenure and has open tender on a yield basis.

But economist John Robertson said government was giving banks a raw deal as there will get no meaningful rate of return due to ravaging inflation.

"Banks are releasing money at a low price. Banks are lending depositors' money. For me it's an unfair arrangement. They are exploiting banks. When they give the banks their money it will be reduced in value," Robertson said.

"We are likely to have a high rate of inflation by September next year when the tenure lapses. If the rate of return has been as low as it was, how much will banks get out of this?"

Research shows that although TBs are considered to have very low free credit risk, they are affected by other types of risk, interest-rate and inflation risks.

Previous over-issuance of TBs created fiscal imbalances threatening the financial sector, reflected through cash shortages and distortions in the foreign exchange market.

Economist Prosper Chitambara warned government on increasing money supply, saying this will worsen inflationary pressures.

"It's a big concern in my view. The International Monetary Fund highlighted that their rate of money supply growth has been increasing unsustainably at about 38% in an environment where the economy is shrinking," Chitambara said.

He said the move was symptomatic of government failure to sufficiently generate money via tax revenue.

"It shows an appetite to borrow and consumption is high. We need to change the course. This is a major concern; too much money chasing too few goods. It is also worrisome that government is mobilising resources for recurrent expenditure. Also government capacity to do domestic mobilisation of resources through tax revenue has been emasculated by too much informalisation."

Prior auctions were held in secrecy, and as such, government instituted an open market borrowing to improve transparency on its domestic debt.

The huge quantity of TBs issued during the period 2017 to June 2018 had posed a burden to the fiscus in terms of both interest and principal payments and in some instances it caused a situation where the TBs were being reduced at absurd rates in the secondary market, hence undermining market confidence in government securities.

During the period 2017 to June 2018 government issued Treasury Bills and Bonds amounting to $4,3 billion to cover the financing gap.

The stock of outstanding Treasury Bills as at June 2018 is $6,7 billion, with a maturity value of around $8,3 billion.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

7 hrs ago | 1368 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

7 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

8 hrs ago | 762 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

8 hrs ago | 645 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 656 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

9 hrs ago | 199 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

9 hrs ago | 157 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

9 hrs ago | 95 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

9 hrs ago | 294 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

9 hrs ago | 671 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

9 hrs ago | 1170 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

9 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

9 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

9 hrs ago | 172 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Project curb highway deaths

9 hrs ago | 38 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 46 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

9 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

9 hrs ago | 90 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

9 hrs ago | 19 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

9 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

9 hrs ago | 36 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

9 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

9 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

9 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

9 hrs ago | 15 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days