Mnangagwa's SONA high on words, too ambitious with no solutions - Madhuku

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 13:44hrs | Views
The National Constitutional Assembly leader Lovemore Madhuku dismissed Mnangagwa's Sona, saying it was high on words, too ambitious and did not proffer any solutions for the people of Zimbabwe.

"They are worse than (the late former President Robert) Mugabe, especially the level of indecision. I read a useful article which said Mnangagwa, through his Sona last year, set an ambitious target that has not been achieved. It does not begin to even address the basic issues affecting the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

Madhuku said his party was only participating in the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) with the hope that it would bring positive change to Zimbabwe and also to ensure that the Zanu PF government does not collapse.

"We don't want them to collapse because it will not help the country, but we also want to push for reforms that allow the change to happen. If Polad has to collapse because people have resisted change, so let it be, but we will give it a try," he said.

MDC chairperson Tabitha Khumalo addressed the Press while Mnangagwa was delivering his address to the Zanu PF legislators.

"They are busy wasting people's time talking about nothing for nothing. The time has come for them to understand that as a country, we can fight as much as we can, but we need dialogue," she said.

"But when we talk of dialogue, we are not talking about a dialogue where it's a church choir. We want independent convenors to map a way forward."

Source - newsday

