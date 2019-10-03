Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc recovers $100m property from looters

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 20:29hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said the body has recovered more than $100 million worth of properties from looters as it intensifies anti-graft efforts aimed at combating the scourge.

She said they had secured an increase in number of criminal convictions of late and they were working with different stakeholders such as academics to come up with legal structures that enhanced their fight against corruption.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said this in an interview on the sidelines of a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Zacc and other stakeholders such as the National Prosecuting Authority, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's Financial Intelligence Unit, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Immigration Department, University of Zimbabwe among others.

"We are only forfeiting as Zacc then we take it to the NPA who will go to court for confirmation. As Zacc the goods we are holding on right now goes into hundreds of millions of dollars because right now we are in the process of preparing papers for the recovering of properties in our leafy suburbs. In Borrowdale we are looking at over 10 properties with high value, and we have got so many vehicles now which we have targeted, others we already have in our possession," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

She said there had been a surge in the number of convictions but more needed to be done to reform legal instruments.

More to follow....



Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

52 mins ago | 17 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

1 hr ago | 85 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1050 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

5 hrs ago | 972 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

6 hrs ago | 605 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 582 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

7 hrs ago | 188 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

7 hrs ago | 259 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

7 hrs ago | 525 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

7 hrs ago | 985 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

7 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

7 hrs ago | 71 Views

Project curb highway deaths

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

7 hrs ago | 34 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

7 hrs ago | 30 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 382 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

7 hrs ago | 16 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

7 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

7 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 49 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

7 hrs ago | 31 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

7 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

7 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

7 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

7 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days