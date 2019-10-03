Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Mnangagwa apologises for destroying Zimbabwe satire

by Mandla Ndlovu
03 Oct 2019
Entertainer Taffy Theman has released a political satire where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seen apologising to Zimbabweans for destroying the country.

The video shows Mnangagwa telling the late former President Robert Mugabe that if it were possible he would reverse the coup.

Watch the video below:




Source - Byo24News

