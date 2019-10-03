News / National
WATCH: Mnangagwa apologises for destroying Zimbabwe satire
03 Oct 2019 at 20:35hrs | Views
Entertainer Taffy Theman has released a political satire where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seen apologising to Zimbabweans for destroying the country.
The video shows Mnangagwa telling the late former President Robert Mugabe that if it were possible he would reverse the coup.
Watch the video below:
