Mphoko's application for release of passport dismissed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Vice President, Phelekezela Mphoko's application for the temporary release of his passport was dismissed by a Harare Magistrate on the basis that he is a flight risk.The former vice president is facing charges of criminal abuse of office and he is out on ZWL$1 000 bail.Harare Magistrate, Hosea Mujaya, dismissed the application on the grounds that he was a flight risk as he failed to supply tittle deeds for his Bulawayo property as surety.The State led by prosecutor, George Manokore, had dismissed the application on the basis that, the court had nothing in terms of surety to ensure Mphoko returns to stand trial.Mphoko was applying for the release of his passport to enable him to travel to neighbouring South Africa for business.Mphoko was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations that sometime in 2016, he ordered the release of Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) officials.The then ZINARA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Moses Juma, and Non-executive Director, Davison Norupiri, had been arrested by ZACC on allegations of defrauding the national road agency of US$1,3 million.