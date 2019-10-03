Zanu-PF restructuring exercise begins

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling party, Zanu PF, held an extraordinary politburo meeting in Harare this Thursday which marked the beginning of a national restructuring exercise and setting up of new district coordinating committees (DCC).Briefing journalists on the outcome of the special extraordinary politburo, Zanu PF National Spokesperson, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, said it was agreed that the restructuring exercise will start in Harare province where new district coordinating committees will be established with immediate effect."The politburo discussed the restructuring process and DCC's will be set up starting with Harare province. The process has started now. It will be led by the Zanu PF National Chairman, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, assisted by Dr Obert Mpofu, Cde Lovemore Matuke , Victor Matemadanda, Patrick Chinamasa and to avoid bias six provinces excluding Harare will be involved," said Ambassador Moyo.He called for discipline and warned members of the party against vote buying and cheating during the on-going restructuring process."The party is re-modelling itself in preparation for 2023, we expect people to cooperate with the process, anyone found vote buying will be disqualified," he warned.The restructuring exercise is expected to spread to all the provinces as the revolutionary party gears up for 2023 harmonised elections.