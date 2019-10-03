Latest News Editor's Choice


MSU, Zupco seal bus deal

by Staff reporter
03 Oct 2019 at 20:52hrs | Views
The Midlands State University (MSU) has sealed a deal with ZUPCO to have a bus that plies the town - Senga route for students only.

Students are expected to produce their school identity cards to access the service.

According to students representative council President Gift Sibanda, the bus is meant to cushion students against high transport fares.

Sibanda said his team will continue to address the plight of students.

"When we were campaigning, we promised to stand with students in all the problems faced and we are hoping to tackle every problem despite the economic challenges. Students should however be patient as the institution is not spared of the economic challenges," he said.

"The commuter omnibuses charge RTGS $3 to 4 and if it is after 7PM they cost more, which was disadvantaging students as some finish school late."

Sibanda said students complained that some of them had their gadgets stolen in commuter omnibuses and the new arrangement will minimise such incidents.

Besides negotiating for the bus, the SRC managed to lobby for the installation of solar lights at Senga Training Centre which had become a hot spot for thieves.

"We have installed solar lights at Senga Training Centre as students were complaining about the darkness resulting in some students being robbed there," Sibanda said.

"We hope these lights will go a long way in helping the students who reside off campus."

Meanwhile, Sibanda has invited students to a mental health awareness campaign on October 9 after realising that suicides and drug abuse cases were on the increase among universities in Zimbabwe.

Source - newziana

