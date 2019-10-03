Mnangagwa to open ZMF conference

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to deliver a keynote address at the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) annual general meeting scheduled for November 5 to 6 at the Gweru Convention Centre in Gweru, officials have said.The AGM was originally supposed to be held on September 10 and 12, but had to be postponed due to the deaths of national heroes Major General Trust Mugoba and former President Robert Mugabe.ZMF president Henrietta Rushwaya told the media that the cancellation had been necessitated by President Emmerson Mnagagwa's busy schedule during that time as he officiated the burial of Major General Mugoba on the day he was supposed to officially open the conference.ZMF chief executive officer, Wellington Takavarasha last week wrote to the ZMF executive committee and management committee notifying them of the new dates."Notice is hereby given that the office of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has given the ZMF secretariat tentatively the 6th of November 2019 as the date the President will avail himself for the ZMF AGM and conference and deliver (the) key note address," Takavarasha wrote.He said the event programmes will begin on 5 November.Meanwhile, all is set for the Mining Media Awards slated for October 3 with three Ministers confirming their attendance at the event which is to be held at a local hotel in Harare.Local government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo will be the guest of honor while the Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando will be the guest speaker.The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa will also be one of the guests at the event.MEJRKH Public relations and Communications Executive Moses Charedzera said this year's event was bigger as compared to the previous years."We always had these awards for the past few years but I assure you this years' event is going to be extraordinary from the ones we used to have, it is going to be the best Awards compared to the ones we had in previous years," Charedzera said.Amongst sponsors are Mimosa Mining Company, Fidelity Printers and Refiners, Zimasco, Zimbabwe Environmental Law Society (ZELA), Zimplats, Unki Mines, Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) and Minex.