PHOTOS: Job Sikhala becomes an instant internet joke

We have all had our embarrassing moments. Maybe you slipped and fell in front of everyone or accidentally stepped in dog poop, and while these funny fails are horribly awkward, sometimes all it takes is putting on the wrong outfit. Though this time we don't mean a merely ill-fitting shirt or a weird colour scheme, but rather the disastrous cute-outfits-turned-ugly design fails.Job Sikhala, the outspoken MDC MP and 'style criminal' has entered a series of ugly outfit moments that are beyond cringe-worthy with his designer outfit.