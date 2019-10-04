News / National
Nesbitt Castle to Host Carl Joshua Ncube
04 Oct 2019 at 07:45hrs | Views
Tonight Bulawayo becomes the City Of Kings Of Comedy as Nesbitt Castle hosts international touring comedian Carl Joshua Ncube at 7pm
The TED Fellow will also be hosting a TED Circle earlier in the day 4pm at Masters Paint and Hardware in Belmont to connect people to the TED community where Carl has given 2 TED talks so far. It is also an opportunity to talk to people about his ambitious bus project.
Source - agencies