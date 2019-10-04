Nesbitt Castle to Host Carl Joshua Ncube

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tonight Bulawayo becomes the City Of Kings Of Comedy as Nesbitt Castle hosts international touring comedian Carl Joshua Ncube at 7pmThe TED Fellow will also be hosting a TED Circle earlier in the day 4pm at Masters Paint and Hardware in Belmont to connect people to the TED community where Carl has given 2 TED talks so far. It is also an opportunity to talk to people about his ambitious bus project.