Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa headlines clean-up

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa today headlines the 10th National Clean-Up Campaign at Mzimba Shopping Centre in Chinhoyi before presiding over Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)'s 15th graduation ceremony.

Preparations are complete for the monthly event, which was initiated by President Mnangagwa and given effect through a declaration on December 5 last year to inculcate a sense of cleanliness in the country. Mashonaland West provincial development coordinator Mrs Cecilia Chitiyo said everything was now in place for the clean-up.

"It is all systems go for the National Clean-Up where the President (Mnangagwa) will lead a brief ceremony as he has another commitment at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

"The centre of activity will be Mzimba Shops in Cold Stream suburb. Preparations have been going on and we are ready to host the President as a province," said Mrs Chitiyo.

After the clean-up, the President will preside over the graduation ceremony at CUT where thousands are expected to graduate in the faculties. EMA spokesperson Mr Steady Kangata said while the main event will be in Chinhoyi, other dignitaries will lead clean-ups in other parts of the country.

"The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa will be in Lupane, while Vice President Kembo Mohadi will lead the clean-up in Gwanda," he said.

Mr Kangata said some ministers will be at Letombo Spar in Msasa, Harare, while Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and officials from his ministry will be at Sunway City PPC gate, also in Msasa.

Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) public relations officer Dr Simon Matingwina said they will be involved in the clean-up at Queensway Shops.

"The AFZ will join the nation in commemorating the national clean-up campaign in partnership with the corporate world at Queensway shops corner Airport Road and St Patrick's Road. We will team up with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), Tobacco Research Board (TRB), Davies Granite and Dankwerts Farm," he said.

The national clean-up, which is conducted between 8am and 10 am on the first Friday of every month, has seen people becoming increasingly aware of the need to keep their environment clean.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

6 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Hwende's passport released

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2057 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

11 hrs ago | 1199 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

12 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

13 hrs ago | 996 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

13 hrs ago | 3677 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

14 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

15 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

15 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

15 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

15 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

15 hrs ago | 2369 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

15 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

15 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

15 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

15 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

15 hrs ago | 433 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

15 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

15 hrs ago | 62 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

15 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

15 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

15 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

15 hrs ago | 2080 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra official denied bail

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

15 hrs ago | 41 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

15 hrs ago | 506 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days