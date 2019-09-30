Mnangagwa headlines clean-up

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa today headlines the 10th National Clean-Up Campaign at Mzimba Shopping Centre in Chinhoyi before presiding over Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)'s 15th graduation ceremony.Preparations are complete for the monthly event, which was initiated by President Mnangagwa and given effect through a declaration on December 5 last year to inculcate a sense of cleanliness in the country. Mashonaland West provincial development coordinator Mrs Cecilia Chitiyo said everything was now in place for the clean-up."It is all systems go for the National Clean-Up where the President (Mnangagwa) will lead a brief ceremony as he has another commitment at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)."The centre of activity will be Mzimba Shops in Cold Stream suburb. Preparations have been going on and we are ready to host the President as a province," said Mrs Chitiyo.After the clean-up, the President will preside over the graduation ceremony at CUT where thousands are expected to graduate in the faculties. EMA spokesperson Mr Steady Kangata said while the main event will be in Chinhoyi, other dignitaries will lead clean-ups in other parts of the country."The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa will be in Lupane, while Vice President Kembo Mohadi will lead the clean-up in Gwanda," he said.Mr Kangata said some ministers will be at Letombo Spar in Msasa, Harare, while Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and officials from his ministry will be at Sunway City PPC gate, also in Msasa.Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) public relations officer Dr Simon Matingwina said they will be involved in the clean-up at Queensway Shops."The AFZ will join the nation in commemorating the national clean-up campaign in partnership with the corporate world at Queensway shops corner Airport Road and St Patrick's Road. We will team up with the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), Tobacco Research Board (TRB), Davies Granite and Dankwerts Farm," he said.The national clean-up, which is conducted between 8am and 10 am on the first Friday of every month, has seen people becoming increasingly aware of the need to keep their environment clean.