Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe broadcasters urged to embrace global standards

by Staff reporter
15 hrs ago | Views
THE Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has called upon radio training institutions to embrace global standards to maintain a competitive edge in the broadcasting sector.

Permanent secretary in the ministry Mr Nick Mangwana made the call in Harare yesterday during the inaugural graduation ceremony for 19 students from Radio MasterClass.

In a speech read on his behalf by the director of content in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Tazzen Mandizvidza, the permanent secretary said: "I would like to encourage all the graduates that the sky is the limit for you. Avoid being a replica of already established radio disc jockeys. Just be original.

"Just be yourself and suit the environment. I am happy to hear that some of you have been taken to some radio stations. Both private and public media stations play a crucial role in responsible reporting, and we are confident that what we have competes globally, and stays true to who we are as a nation."

He urged broadcasters to stick to their training and be objective.

"To the class of 2019, as you go and pursue your dreams, remember we are in 'interesting' times where broadcasters can be influenced not to be objective or be the independent voice of the people, but be swayed by political and, of late, even gospel entrepreneurs, to push their own agendas.

"Just strive to be exceptional and remember you are accountable to the law and the public," he said.

The Radio MasterClass is the brainchild of Ginger Apple Group led by former radio personality Napoleon Nyanhi.

Out of 600 contestants, who auditioned for the course, 19 made it to the final graduation. The 19 were attached to various local radio stations during the course of their studies.

They also toured South African radio stations, participated in some of their activities and have had personal experiences with their favourite disc jockeys.

The event saw Jah Prayzah making a surprise live interview with one of the graduates as part of the proceedings. Veteran broadcaster Mr John Masuku, AB Communications chief executive Ms Susan Makore, ZimFact editor Mr Chris Chinaka, ZBC acting chief executive Mr Wisdom Hombarume, Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe chief executive Mr Obert Muganyura and Zimpapers Editorial Executive Mr William Chikoto attended the graduation.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

7 hrs ago | 261 Views

Hwende's passport released

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

9 hrs ago | 444 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2056 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

11 hrs ago | 1199 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

11 hrs ago | 122 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

12 hrs ago | 435 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

13 hrs ago | 996 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

13 hrs ago | 3676 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

14 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

15 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

15 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

15 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

15 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

15 hrs ago | 2369 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

15 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

15 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

15 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

15 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

15 hrs ago | 433 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

15 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

15 hrs ago | 62 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

15 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

15 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

15 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

15 hrs ago | 2080 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra official denied bail

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

15 hrs ago | 41 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

15 hrs ago | 505 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days