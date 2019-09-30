Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Month-long cyber security awareness crusade begins in ZImbabwe

by Staff reporter
15 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services and its shareholders is leading the national cyber security public awareness campaign across the country meant to escalate the fight against cyber threats to businesses and the nation at large.

The national cyber security awareness month under the theme "Safe Surfing" runs from October 1-31 annually. ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the awareness campaign's aim is to promote security and safety, cultivate a cyber-culture among internet stakeholders and to unlock new opportunities for cyber security collaboration and information sharing.

"Several independent initiatives and organised events will guarantee that the month of October will be all about cyber security awareness in its most varied aspects," he said, during a Press briefing in the capital.

"The national cyber security awareness month provides the perfect opportunity to promote awareness and safety tips, ultimately changing behaviours to protect people against the ever growing cyber threats."

Minister Kazembe said that Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) will intensify roadshows in various provinces during the course of the month. He said the roadshows started on Tuesday in Masvingo provinces.

"The roadshows have been aggressive throughout the country and this time they are covering areas like Chiredzi, Triangle, Rutenga, Neshuro, Ngundu, Renco, Muchakata, Mapanzure, Sese, Mushandike with a mega roadshow expected to be held at Nemanwa Growth Point on Saturday in collaboration with Radio Zimbabwe," he said.

The roadshows are being held under the theme, "Postal and Telecommunications Consumers - Know Your Rights".

Minister Kazembe said it was an inescapable reality that economic prosperity and national security are impacted by the growth of the technologies and internet that is readily available on the mobile devices people carry everywhere they go.

He was confident that the national cyber security awareness month will provide a valuable avenue for the policy makers, regulators, industry leaders, academia as well as the civil society to deliberate and exchange views and experiences on addressing the key policies and strategies for safeguarding the nation.

Source - th eherald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

6 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Hwende's passport released

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

9 hrs ago | 443 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2054 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

11 hrs ago | 122 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

11 hrs ago | 435 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

13 hrs ago | 996 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

13 hrs ago | 3674 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

14 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

14 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

14 hrs ago | 2836 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

14 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

14 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

14 hrs ago | 2368 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

14 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

15 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

15 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

15 hrs ago | 433 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

15 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

15 hrs ago | 62 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

15 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

15 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

15 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

15 hrs ago | 2080 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

15 hrs ago | 309 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra official denied bail

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

15 hrs ago | 41 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

15 hrs ago | 500 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days