Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'G40 bigwigs seek to capitalise on Mugabe death'

by Staff reporter
15 hrs ago | Views
Self-exiled members of G40 want to gain cheap political mileage by taking advantage of former President Robert Mugabe's death, at the same time using his burial site in Zvimba as a money-making scheme, a Zanu-PF official has claimed.

Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao, who are now based in South Africa, are believed to be the ringleaders of the plot and are working with an opposition party in that country, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

In an interview with The Herald, Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu said EFF leader Julius Malema, who was recently in the country, should not meddle in the internal politics as he is turning out to be G40's mouthpiece.

"If you look at what happened when Julius Malema came into the country, Julius came here because he was sent by Kasukuwere and Zhuwao, who are in South Africa, to come and convince the former First Lady that they cannot allow former President to be buried at the Heroes Acre, why?

"Because their political game will not work.

"The person that is making a mistake is Julius Malema because I don't think that it is proper for him to interfere with internal politics of Zanu-PF and Zimbabwe in general.

"He is a South African and in South Africa, no one will go there from any other country.

"So he has become the spokesperson and representative of G40 fugitives who are outside the country, but I don't think it is good for him. I  know for a fact that the president of G40 is Saviour Kasukuwere," said Matutu.

Matutu said the decision to bury the former President in Zvimba was part of a money-making scheme.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

6 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

7 hrs ago | 258 Views

Hwende's passport released

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

9 hrs ago | 443 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 2055 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

11 hrs ago | 1197 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

11 hrs ago | 122 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

11 hrs ago | 435 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

13 hrs ago | 996 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

13 hrs ago | 3675 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

14 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

14 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

14 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

14 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

15 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

15 hrs ago | 2369 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

15 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

15 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

15 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

15 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

15 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

15 hrs ago | 433 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

15 hrs ago | 84 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

15 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

15 hrs ago | 62 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

15 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

15 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

15 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

15 hrs ago | 113 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

15 hrs ago | 2080 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

15 hrs ago | 309 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra official denied bail

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

15 hrs ago | 41 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 169 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days