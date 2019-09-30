'G40 bigwigs seek to capitalise on Mugabe death'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Self-exiled members of G40 want to gain cheap political mileage by taking advantage of former President Robert Mugabe's death, at the same time using his burial site in Zvimba as a money-making scheme, a Zanu-PF official has claimed.Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao, who are now based in South Africa, are believed to be the ringleaders of the plot and are working with an opposition party in that country, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).In an interview with The Herald, Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Matutu said EFF leader Julius Malema, who was recently in the country, should not meddle in the internal politics as he is turning out to be G40's mouthpiece."If you look at what happened when Julius Malema came into the country, Julius came here because he was sent by Kasukuwere and Zhuwao, who are in South Africa, to come and convince the former First Lady that they cannot allow former President to be buried at the Heroes Acre, why?"Because their political game will not work."The person that is making a mistake is Julius Malema because I don't think that it is proper for him to interfere with internal politics of Zanu-PF and Zimbabwe in general."He is a South African and in South Africa, no one will go there from any other country."So he has become the spokesperson and representative of G40 fugitives who are outside the country, but I don't think it is good for him. I know for a fact that the president of G40 is Saviour Kasukuwere," said Matutu.Matutu said the decision to bury the former President in Zvimba was part of a money-making scheme.