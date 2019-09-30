Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahiya assures war vets

by Staff reporter
15 hrs ago
WAR veterans secretary in the Zanu-PF Politburo Douglas Mahiya has assured liberation war veterans, collaborators and detainees that Government is seriously looking into their welfare.

This follows the recent skyrocketing of parallel market exchange rates and commodification of cash by EcoCash agents, leading to the increase  in prices of basic commodities.

Speaking during a meeting with the war veterans from Mashonaland Central in Bindura last week, Mahiya said people should not blame President Mnangagwa for the prevailing economic challenges, saying this was the work of economic saboteurs.

"My office is seized with the issues that concern war veterans and we are seriously looking at ways to make sure that your welfare is catered for. I am aware that your pensions will be increased by about 70 percent, but as we speak, it has already been eroded by inflation before you have received it," he said.

"We should not blame the President or the party for the challenges that we are going through as a country. This is an act of sabotage, so this is a war that we should fight.

"It will take some time to solve the problems as they were created some 40 years ago. You are free to come to the party headquarters at the secretariat for war veterans so that we can discuss anything that concerns your welfare."

Speaking at the same occasion, provincial war veterans chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa expressed concern that the country was under siege, adding that the economy was being sabotaged. He said the country was witnessing fake abductions aimed at tarnishing Zimbabwe's image.

Source - the herald

