Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt slams Cross over new currency announcement

by ZimLive
04 Oct 2019 at 08:03hrs | Views
The government on Thursday failed to deny claims by central bank adviser Eddie Cross that a new currency will come into circulation in November.

Cross, recently appointed to a newly-established Monetary Policy Committee advising the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, told the ZBC on Wednesday that a new currency was due in November.

In a statement on Thursday, government spokesman Nick Mangwana said Cross "does not speak for the government of Zimbabwe, neither does he speak for the RBZ."

"His views are personal and not indicative of the government's policy thrust," Mangwana said.

Crucially, the information ministry secretary did not deny claims by Cross that a new currency will come into circulation in November. Cross stood by his claims.

"The RBZ will regularly inject money into the economy in a measured way. The government will continue to give the nation updates on currency reform as and when necessary," Mangwana added.

Recent currency changes by the RBZ have caught the public by surprise, starting with the decision to allow the RTGS currency to float in February.

In June, when the RBZ announced an end to the use of a basket of foreign currencies and the return of a currency called the Zimbabwe dollar – made up of the RTGS and bond notes and coins – the notice was issued less than 24 hours before the directive became effective.

On Thursday, Cross stood by his comments to the ZBC.

"It's nothing new (what he said). The president announced a few months ago that we will have a currency by November. The delays were because of printing otherwise it would have been introduced in September," he insisted.

Cross had told the ZBC that "we have insufficient cash in the system to meet people's needs for transactions."

He added that the new currency "should do away with the queues at the banks and people then should have adequate money for daily use."

Last week, the government banned cash-in and cash-out services on mobile currency transactions. In announcing the moves, the RBZ said it would be injecting cash into the banking system soon to address a cash shortage that had opened arbitrage opportunities for mobile money traders.

"The RBZ will be injecting cash into the economy without changing money supply," governor John Mangudya said in an October 1 statement clearly pointing to an ongoing process to print billions in new notes. "In this regard, banks will exchange existing RTGS balances for cash thus maintaining the monetary base unchanged."

In February, Zimbabwe had around RTGS$10 billion in RTGS balances in the banking system, but very limited bank notes and coins in circulation which has seen pensioners, war veterans and workers who need cash spending hours in bank queues to be given just Z$100 – which is now just enough to buy a chicken and a loaf of bread.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

41 mins ago | 11 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

49 mins ago | 56 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

58 mins ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

1 hr ago | 67 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

1 hr ago | 81 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1011 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

5 hrs ago | 962 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

6 hrs ago | 590 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

6 hrs ago | 590 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

6 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

7 hrs ago | 966 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

7 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

7 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

7 hrs ago | 346 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Project curb highway deaths

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

7 hrs ago | 34 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

7 hrs ago | 30 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

7 hrs ago | 16 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

7 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

7 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 49 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

7 hrs ago | 30 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

7 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

7 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

7 hrs ago | 26 Views

Become a fashion influencer

7 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days