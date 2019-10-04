Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF aims for 65% vote in 2023

by Staff reporter
04 Oct 2019 at 08:04hrs | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF is intensifying its membership recruitment drive aimed at building a strong membership base that can give the party at least 65 percent of the vote in the 2023 harmonised elections.

Addressing a recent extraordinary Midlands Province Coordinating Committee meeting at the Zanu-PF Winery Convention Centre in Gweru, Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda said strengthening party structures should be every member's concern.

"We know we have 2,5 million to start with, who voted for the party in the last elections and that should be the base or where we start from. We are saying let's intensify recruitment of more members from the cell to the national structures.  If, say, each of the 2,5 million people who voted for the party in the last election recruits at least one member, it means we will have a strong five million voters who are able to give us at least 65 percent of the vote in the 2023 harmonised elections.

"This is very possible and we should go out there from the cell chairperson, district chairperson, and provincial chairperson to recruit more members. We need to grow this number for our party and leader President Mnangagwa," he said.

Source - the herald

