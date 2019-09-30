Zanu-PF youths demand 40% command agriculture machinery

News / National

by newzimbabwe

ZANU-PF youths have demanded access to atleast 40 percent of farm mechanisation equipment set to be distributed to local farmers under government's controversial command agriculture programme.In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced an additional RTGS$1, 8 billion and US$51 million will be into the scandal-ridden scheme, with a massive US$3 billion that allegedly vanished under government's nose, still to be accounted for by authoritiesFollowing the announcement to render further material support to the programme, Zanu-PF's militant youth wing has moved to demand a good share of the equipment."We are demanding 40% of the mechanisation equipment that will be allocated to farmers by the government," party youth league secretary Lewis Matutu said on twitter."It is our time as young people to participate in the development of our country and shape our future."But this was slammed by MDC deputy spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka who dismissed the scheme as full of corruption and self-benefits."This is not even command agriculture," he said."This is command corruption and everyone is trying to be part of it."I think you saw recently that US$3 billion was unaccounted for before the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee; our very own vice president Tendai Biti."There is no paper trail whatsoever and what basically the youths are doing is they also want to be part of the chain where they have seen there is no accountability in command agriculture."The Biti-led Public Accounts Committee (PAC) exposed the rot in the money-spinning scheme.The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Committee (ZACC) has also been accused of turning a blind eye on the apparent plunder.