Old Mutual Amazing Voices search comes to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
15 hrs ago | Views
A brand new talent search series, Old Mutual Amazing Voices, will be introduced on DStv in January with participants drawn from four countries including Zimbabwe set to compete for a US$100 000 prize money.  

Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe said the show, which is similar to Chibuku Road to Fame, will focus on musical groups in three musical sub-genres: gospel, pop and rhythm and blues.  

The groups will be from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana and Kenya with the series set to premiere on DStv channels – Zambezi Magic, Africa Magic and Mzansi Magic on January 12.

"This is a multi-country singing competition with contestants sourced in nine African cities including Harare, Bulawayo, Accra, Kumasi, Mombasa, Nairobi, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg," Dziva said.
 
"These talented hopefuls will then compete against each other in search of the winner's title and a grand prize of US$100 000."

Auditions for Zimbabwe will be held at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo on October 15 and at the Monomotapa Hotel in Harare on October 18 from 8am to 3pm. Registration for the auditions, Dziva said is already underway and can be undertaken online.

Dziva said the search will run for 13 weeks ending on April 5.

"The show will seek out unsigned musical groups made up of between four and eight members, each of a minimum age of 18 whose basic requirement will be to have amazing voices.  

"The participants will be chosen by celebrity selectors from each of the four countries who will select three participatory groups from each genre after mass auditions."

When it starts running, the show will feature the mass auditions in home countries, thereafter following the shortlisted groups as they advance to elimination stage, also hosted in the home countries. After the elimination phase, three groups in each genre will advance to the grand stage in Johannesburg, where they will sing to win the main prize.

"We are delighted that internationally-respected Old Mutual is the title sponsor of a show that will bring Africa together in a unique and uplifting way," said Dziva.

She said this music talent search was a major opportunity for fame and recognition for local groups.

"We're thrilled Zimbabwe is one of only four countries involved in this exciting new show which will be a television highlight of 2020," she said.

Source - chronicle

