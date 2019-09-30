Bulawayo man arrested for stealing from friend

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly stealing R1 050 from a friend who owed him RTGS$2 250.Shepherd Kaaridze (44) of Cowdray Park suburb allegedly stole from Mr Blessing Matsika (32). The court heard that Mr Matsika had borrowed money from Kaaridze and failed to pay it back.Kaaridze pleaded not guilty to unauthorised borrowing or use of property when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Munjanja. The magistrate remanded him out of custody on $100 bail to today for judgment.Prosecuting, Mr Leonard Chile said on August 5 this year at around 8PM, Kaaridze saw Mr Matsika along Corner 10th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street."The accused person approached the complainant and demanded his money," he said.Kaaridze allegedly grabbed Mr Matsika's bag which had a laptop, money, bank cards and other documents."The accused person went away with the complainant's bag and said he would keep it until he paid his debt," said the prosecutor. Mr Matsika reported the matter to the police leading to Kaaridze's arrest.