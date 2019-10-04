Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF slams MDC for trivialising Govt business

by Staff reporter
04 Oct 2019 at 08:17hrs | Views
ZANU-PF has slammed the MDC Alliance for its attempt to trivialise Government's business after its legislators walked out as President Mnangagwa delivered the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Tuesday.

The ruling party said the MDC Alliance claims that they were protesting President Mnangagwa's legitimacy were hypocritical as election matters were put to rest last year in August.

The MDC-Alliance challenged the 2018 presidential election result in the Constitutional Court last year but the court unanimously confirmed President Mnangagwa's election victory.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the opposition party is trying in vain to keep the nation in election mode through its childish antics to gain political mileage.

"The so-called illegitimacy claim is nonsensical as confirmed by the Constitutional Court of the Republic. Further, His Excellency the President ED Mnangagwa has a surplus of close to half a million votes ahead of his nearest rival in the 2018 Presidential vote, which confirms the trust which the people have on his leadership abilities," said Khaya Moyo.

"With this reality in mind, the revolutionary party Zanu-PF condemns the latest childish antics by the MDC-Alliance which seek to trivialise national institutions and its persistent attempt to keep the nation in perpetual election mode, in the vain hope that it will extract political dividend out of such retrogressive manoeuvres."  

He said while the MDC Alliance tries to please its Western handlers, Zimbabweans have continued to reject the opposition party as witnessed by its series of losses in recent by-elections.

Khaya-Moyo said it was shameful that the MDC Alliance wants to project itself as a democratic party but fails to respect the tenets of democracy by accepting President Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

"The pathetic antics exhibited yesterday (Tuesday) by the opposition MDC-Alliance confirmed the true nature of this disorientated puppet organisation masquerading as a democratic outfit. Their clumsy walk-out during His Excellency ED Mnangagwa's address served the ideal purpose of exposing them as a clueless so-called democratic movement with hardly any interest of Zimbabwe and its heroic people. Their bid is to pander to the machinations of their Western founders and funders whose interests have always been inimical to Zimbabwe. For MDC Alliance to lay claims of illegitimacy on the Office of His Excellency, the President ED Mnangagwa is not only hypocritical but fallacious as it borders on hallucinations," he said.  

Khaya-Moyo said the opposition should dedicate its energies on the 2023 elections which the ruling Zanu-PF will also win

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

18 mins ago | 2 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

19 mins ago | 3 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

20 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

36 mins ago | 18 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

1 hr ago | 57 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 712 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

4 hrs ago | 848 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

5 hrs ago | 519 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

5 hrs ago | 540 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Project curb highway deaths

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

6 hrs ago | 14 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

6 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

6 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

6 hrs ago | 25 Views

Become a fashion influencer

6 hrs ago | 12 Views

Consortium provides feed and water for Matabeleland South cattle

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Forex shortages derail Paramount Garments

6 hrs ago | 25 Views

Soneni Gwizi to represent Zimbabwe in the US

6 hrs ago | 15 Views

Cont Mhlanga's search for Lobengula's lost city

6 hrs ago | 76 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days