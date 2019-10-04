Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Zanu-PF thug terrorises court officials

by ZimLive
04 Oct 2019 at 08:19hrs | Views
A Zanu-PF youth league member jailed for a spate of robberies in August sent court officials scurrying for cover in Kwekwe on Monday after a magistrate added a year to his sentence.

Tichaona Isaiah Chacha, 34, was convicted on five counts of robbery and assault and jailed for four years and six months.

Twelve months had been suspended on condition that he restitutes his victims for $61,000.


Chacha was returned to court on Monday after failing to pay the compensation, for the conversion of the suspended sentence to a jail term when he flew into a rage.

Shouting that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and State Security Minister Owen Mudha Ncube should also be arrested, Chacha caught officials by surprise when he lunged for a wooden pole inside the court before menacingly charging at court officials and members of the public in the gallery.

A video which has gone viral online shows Chacha chasing officials up to the front of the court, before returning to the court hall wagging the pole threateningly.

He was later apprehended and returned to prison. He now faces fresh charges of public violence.

Chacha, who claims to be a nephew of the former Midlands governor Jason Machaya, is not new to controversy.

He was arrested in 2013 for pouring water on ballot papers after voting had been completed during a Zanu-PF primary election.

"The people who were running the elections are loyal to Mnangagwa and they have been using every opportunity to decampaign Machaya so I had to take a stand," he told journalists from the back of a police van.

Chacha survived a machete attack at the Kwekwe commuter omnibus rank in 2016 during intra-party clashes with a pro-Mnangagwa terror group known as Al-Shabaab, which locals say was being commanded by Ncube.

Chacha was working as a nightclub bouncer in Kwekwe.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Old Mutual says blocking Peter Moyo from work wasn't contempt of court

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Mr Cross, Prof Ncube and the questions for which Zimbabweans seek answers

1 hr ago | 188 Views

All the fun of the Casino

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chaos rocks passport office

4 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Govt to export electricity by 2024

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

Trevor Ncube shakes up AMH

4 hrs ago | 687 Views

Council to recover debts through Zesa

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Bhasikiti quits politics

4 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Globetrotter President arrives in Uganda for Independence celebrations

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

FULL TEXT: MDC leadership meets over worsening national crisis

5 hrs ago | 729 Views

Government suspends top surgeon over doctors strike

5 hrs ago | 1066 Views

45 year old man found dead in Borrowdale

6 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Chamisa's wife scathing letter to Women's Coalition

8 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Chamisa in suicidal blunder

8 hrs ago | 3346 Views

Acquisition of IDs still a challenge in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Kevin Malunga courts controversy, again

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

David Pocock's vision for Zimbabwe's World Cup return

9 hrs ago | 460 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to scrap 2% tax

9 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Car robbers jailed 30 years each

9 hrs ago | 428 Views

WANTED PERSON: Sekelwe Maphosa

9 hrs ago | 697 Views

Chamisa, Nepotism and tribalism

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Chamisa told to cancel elections for 7 years

10 hrs ago | 3560 Views

Mthuli Ncube and Mangudya clash in front of Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 6674 Views

Chamisa dismisses Jonathan Moyo's appointment report

13 hrs ago | 2793 Views

WATCH: Government takes doctors to court

14 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Nelson Chamisa gives a prophetic word to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 5927 Views

Grace Mugabe pleads for Mujuru forgiveness

15 hrs ago | 10553 Views

Mnangagwa boosts NRZ deal

15 hrs ago | 4637 Views

Mwonzora calls for end to politics of hate

15 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Mujuru's NPP in shambles

16 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Chief slams village heads dabbling in politics

16 hrs ago | 538 Views

Son assaults father, leaves him for dead

16 hrs ago | 702 Views

Govt fails to identify 114 exhumed bodies

16 hrs ago | 769 Views

Whirlwind damages Cyrene High hostels

16 hrs ago | 293 Views

CCTV sells out thieving security guards

16 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zifa move to ring-fence forex reserves

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

Investor tables offer for Zimglass assets

16 hrs ago | 237 Views

Minister sucked in another chieftainship row

16 hrs ago | 491 Views

Parly grills BAZ over forex accounts memo

16 hrs ago | 390 Views

Dembare bank on trio's return

16 hrs ago | 122 Views

Civil servants demand urgent meeting

16 hrs ago | 425 Views

Civil servants demand urgent meeting

16 hrs ago | 597 Views

Managers exchange blows at council chambers

16 hrs ago | 579 Views

Bus crash death toll rises to 12

16 hrs ago | 274 Views

MDC Alliance members placed off remand

16 hrs ago | 136 Views

Vaya Tractor targets one million hectares

16 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Uganda

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Nostro accounts safe: RBZ

16 hrs ago | 299 Views

Vimbai Mutinhiri engaged to Nigerian lover

16 hrs ago | 506 Views

Harare tops Aids-related deaths charts

16 hrs ago | 106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days