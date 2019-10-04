Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

by Staff reporter
04 Oct 2019 at 08:28hrs | Views
THE country has registered a positive improvement in fuel supplies and measures are being taken to restore normal services, the chairperson of the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC), Engineer Daniel Mackenzie-Ncube, has said.

He said recent interventions by Government through its various departments in a bid to resolve the fuel crisis seem to be yielding positive results as fuel supplies have recently improved.

Long queues, which had become the order of the day, have since disappeared in some parts of the country while major cities, which have a higher vehicle population, have seen reduced queues, said Eng Mackenzie-Ncube in an interview.

"The fuel situation has improved immensely and this is attributed to a combination of factors that are being implemented by Government through its various arms. As NOIC, we are working round the clock to ensure that fuel supplies improve across the country," he said.

Eng Mackenzie-Ncube said his department, working hand in hand with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (Zera), has introduced a raft of measures that have resulted in sanity prevailing in the fuel sector. Among the measures, he said, Zera has introduced a concept whereby all fuel stations and garages would account for the fuel received in a bid to curb diversion of supplies to the black market.

"A lot of sanity that is prevailing is attributed to Zera through an introduction of some measures that helped in stabilising the situation. We are going to continue working together to ensure that there is enough supply of fuel in the country," said Eng Mackenzie-Ncube.

He also attributed the improvement to economic reforms undertaken by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Treasury.  

"We are fighting the situation as Government. You will also find that the massive improvement is attributed to a price gap between the interbank rate and the retail price of fuel. This goes on to stop a lot of arbitrage as people stop selling fuel on the parallel market," Eng Mackenzie-Ncube said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

24 mins ago | 6 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

32 mins ago | 31 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Zanu-PF govt for pursing anti-people policies

41 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

45 mins ago | 46 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

1 hr ago | 71 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 957 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

5 hrs ago | 946 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

6 hrs ago | 573 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

6 hrs ago | 579 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

6 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

7 hrs ago | 954 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

7 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

7 hrs ago | 342 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

Project curb highway deaths

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

7 hrs ago | 34 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

7 hrs ago | 34 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

7 hrs ago | 29 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 341 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

7 hrs ago | 16 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

7 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

7 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 48 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

7 hrs ago | 30 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

7 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

7 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

7 hrs ago | 25 Views

Become a fashion influencer

7 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days