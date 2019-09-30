Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
THE United States government says it is alarmed by the ill-treatment of the country's citizens by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration, indicating its bad human rights record has left relations between Harare and Washington DC heavily strained.

Relations between Washington and Harare remain cold despite government's re-engagement drive anchored on a commitment to reform. Washington has imposed restrictive measures against Harare since 2002. The US this week issued a withhold release order against Zimbabwean diamonds as relations continue to sour.

In a tele-press briefing from the US capital on Wednesday, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of African Affairs Tibor Nagy said the Zimbabwean government was well aware of the conditions set by America before there can be a "normal constructive positive relationship".

Nagy's averments come at a time when Sadc countries have committed to a region-wide anti-sanctions campaign on October 25, in solidarity with Zimbabwe.
He said the US has been having a frank and honest dialogue at the highest levels of the Zimbabwean government, and the leadership understands what the US is looking for.

"However, again, let's be very frank. Zimbabwe has a reputational problem. We have great concerns over how the government treats its own citizens. We have great concerns over the space that is available for democracy and governance in Zimbabwe. We have been alarmed with how the government has treated its own citizens. So those are the issues," Nagy said.

"But as I said, we have had very frank and honest discussions among ourselves and the highest levels of your government. So hopefully, again, my dream and prayer is that we can have fully normalised positive relations with every country in Africa and Zimbabwe is near the top of my wish list, again, given the personal connections I have had with your beautiful country and your wonderful people."

The Mnangagwa government has of late been criticised for abductions and torture of political activists, trade unionists and human rights activists.

Government has also come under fire for failing to bring to book the soldiers who shot and killed six civilians in April last year. Government also deployed the army in January this year to quell protests, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 people. Nagy insisted though, that Zimbabwe was not under sanctions.

"We have sanctions against certain individuals and certain corporations — there can be greater detail on that — but not against the country of Zimbabwe. There is nothing to stop US businesses from investing in Zimbabwe, from going to Zimbabwe," he said.

"Unfortunately, it's no secret; we have a problematic relationship with Zimbabwe. There is Zidera (Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act) which restricts to a certain extent what the United States can and cannot do."

US ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols last week said Zimbabwe should focus on implementing democratic reforms and dealing with corruption.

"The biggest sanctions in Zimbabwe are the sanctions Zimbabwe puts on itself, US$3 billion unaccounted for; spending on command agriculture , that money going into private companies then jack up the exchange rate to ZW$27 on the OMIR. So those types of problems like Zinara (Zimbabwe National Road Administration) losing US$25 million unaccounted for; building luxurious homes. Zesa, the bulk that has been stolen from there, and the list goes on and on. Those are the sanctions Zimbabwe puts on itself and that should be the focus of its government," Nichols said.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) this week issued a Withhold Release Order on Zimbabwean diamonds, effectively barring them from entering the United States on the basis that they were produced through forced labour.

"Human rights abuses are widespread at Marange as security forces continue to beat, and harass artisanal miners both being used as forced labour and also those found illegally mining, the latter sometimes even being killed for illegal mining," US embassy spokesperson Stacy Lomba said this week.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

6 hrs ago | 648 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

Hwende's passport released

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

10 hrs ago | 344 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 275 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2052 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

10 hrs ago | 1186 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

11 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

11 hrs ago | 434 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

12 hrs ago | 995 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

12 hrs ago | 3657 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

14 hrs ago | 2453 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

14 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

14 hrs ago | 2826 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

14 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

14 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

14 hrs ago | 2365 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

14 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

14 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

14 hrs ago | 84 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

14 hrs ago | 368 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

14 hrs ago | 61 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

14 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

14 hrs ago | 113 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

15 hrs ago | 2070 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

15 hrs ago | 309 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

15 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra official denied bail

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

15 hrs ago | 41 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

15 hrs ago | 492 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 167 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days