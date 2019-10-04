Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga boots out security aides

by Staff reporter
04 Oct 2019 at 08:56hrs | Views
VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga, currently recovering at a top hospital in China, where he underwent two operations to clear his blocked oesophagus, amid poisoning fears, last month dismissed security officials attached to him fearing they were spying on him and giving his political rivals information on his recovery bid.

Chiwenga, who swopped his military fatigues for political office after leading a military coup which toppled former president Robert Mugabe in 2017, leading to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rise to the seat of power, dismissed all security aides from the Central Intelligence Organisation attached to him.

"He remained with two security aides by the name Ncube and Kadengu, who are from the military," a state security official revealed.

The Zimbabwe Independent's security sources said Chiwenga did not feel secure under the watch of CIO operatives he was not close to.

"Besides, he also believed they were giving updates to his political rivals, including Mnangagwa about his progress," an official said.

Chiwenga was airlifted to Beijing from South Africa in July at a time he was wasted, bed-ridden and in critical condition. He was rushed to hospital on landing, where he was admitted in the intensive care unit of a state-of-the-art hospital in a high security area, before being moved to a private ward.

The former army general underwent a major operation to clear part of his oesophagus in August, before undergoing another operation last month.

The oesophagus is a muscular tube which connects the mouth to the stomach. When swallowing food, the walls of the oesophagus contract, enabling food to move to the stomach. Because of the blockage, officials revealed, Chiwenga was unable to eat, resulting in him becoming emaciated due to illness and lack of food.

Family sources say Chiwenga is recovering and is now able to walk. He has also gained weight and is weighing around 80 kilograms having been flown to China when he was weighing 50kgs.

Chiwenga is expected to remain in China for several months. He is surrounded by several family members, including his son, although his wife Mary is in Zimbabwe.

Chiwenga's close associates say he was poisoned by his political rivals, although the vice-president has not revealed the cause of his ailment.

Zanu-PF insiders told the Independent in August that Chiwenga's health woes have ignited frenzied jostling for his seat, with Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri emerging as the front-runner. At the time many Zanu-PF officials were convinced the former military general would not survive.

Although Mnangagwa and Chiwenga were allies ahead of the coup, they fell out soon after Mnangagwa assumed the reins as they battled to control heart and soul of Zanu-PF.

Before last year's elections, Mnangagwa publicly spoke about an inside plot to impeach him.Mnangagwa also spoke about an attempted assassination after an explosion at a rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo which killed two security aides and injured many other people in June 2018.

Insiders say initially, the coup deal was that Mnangagwa would come in as a civilian face and serve one term and go, leaving power to Chiwenga.
However, Mnangagwa's repeated talk of two terms soon after assuming power widened the rift between the two.

Soon after the coup, differences between the two also emerged around several issues including the transitional arrangement, critical appointments, and dismissals, especially in the security sector, business deals and the direction of the administration.

Mnangagwa preferred to appoint Oppah Muchinguri as vice-president but Chiwenga insisted that the job should be given to him. He also seized the responsibilities of defence and war veterans from co-vice-president Kembo Mohadi, while Mnangagwa took security amid fears his deputy would become too powerful.

Mnangagwa also preferred to appoint war veteran Victor Matemadanda as political commissar but the army insisted that the job be given to Major General Engelbert Rugeje - one of those that traded military fatigues for civilian suits.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Blade Nzimande lashes Mnangagwa's govt for pursing anti-people policies

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

8 mins ago | 2 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

30 mins ago | 11 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

31 mins ago | 17 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

32 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

48 mins ago | 26 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

1 hr ago | 73 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 777 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

4 hrs ago | 881 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

6 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

6 hrs ago | 914 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Project curb highway deaths

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

6 hrs ago | 15 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

6 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

6 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

6 hrs ago | 25 Views

Become a fashion influencer

6 hrs ago | 13 Views

Consortium provides feed and water for Matabeleland South cattle

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Forex shortages derail Paramount Garments

6 hrs ago | 25 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days