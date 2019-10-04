Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

by Staff reporter
04 Oct 2019 at 09:01hrs | Views
MDC is pushing for the arrest of deputy Defence minister Victor Matemadanda and his Health counterpart Obadiah Moyo on allegations of abuse of office in connection with the distribution of medicines in the run-up to the Lupane East by-election in August.

Matemadanda courted controversy ahead of the by-election - eventually won by Zanu-PF's Mbongeni Dube - after he demanded the distribution of drugs and other medical equipment to clinics in Lupane East in an apparent bid to swing the vote in favour of the ruling party.
Dr Moyo, a losing ZANU PF 2018 political candidate is in the eye of a storm following a leaked letter between him and the War Veterans leader, Victor Matemadanda where the minister is directing National Pharmaceutical Companies of Zimbabwe (NATPHARM) to release medicines into Lupane health institutions ahead of the Lupane bi-election to be held on August 3, 2019.


Parliamentary portfolio committee on health chair, Honorable Ruth Labode said what Moyo did was abuse of tax payers' money.

MDC president, Nelson Chamisa called for the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to arrest Dr Moyo for corruption.

MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwende says the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has indicated that it wants to investigate an allegation of vote-buying involving the Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo in the lupane by-election held this year.

Said Hwende, "Today when I was travelling to the Airport I received a phone call from the Anti Corruption Commission they are interested in pursuing my complaint about the abuse of hospital drugs by ZANU PF and the minister of health during the lupane by-election."


Source - Daily News

