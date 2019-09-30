2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Air Force of Zimbabwe charity horse race set for the Borrowdale Race Course in Harare this Saturday which has been rebranded to include helicopter displays and aerobatics by specialised aircrafts is set to be bigger and better.The 2019 Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) annual charity horse race has been repackaged to include helicopter displays and aerobatic displays by specialised air craft used for the training pilots.The AFZ will also for the first time provide an opportunity for helicopter rides by the public for an aerial view of the capital city.AFZ Director General Operations, Air Commodore, Brian Chikonzo said this year's charity horse race will have an enhanced interactive programme and will seek to inspire youths to join the organisation."Apart from the traditional horse race, we are going to offer helicopter displays and the public will also get an opportunity for rides. we will also bring our pilots especially female pilots to inspire people,"said ChikonzoThe organisation has set a target to raise more than $300 000 in the charity initiative this year.The funds will be channeled towards charity activities which is part of the organisation's social responsibility programme.