Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
The Air Force of Zimbabwe charity horse race set for the Borrowdale Race Course in Harare this Saturday which has been rebranded to include helicopter displays and aerobatics by specialised aircrafts is set to be bigger and better.

The 2019 Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) annual charity horse race has been repackaged to include helicopter displays and aerobatic displays by specialised air craft used for the training pilots.

The AFZ will also for the first time provide an opportunity for helicopter rides by the public for an aerial view of the capital city.

AFZ Director General Operations, Air Commodore, Brian Chikonzo said this year's charity horse race will have an enhanced interactive programme and will seek to inspire youths to join the organisation.

"Apart from the traditional horse race, we are going to offer helicopter displays and the public will also get an opportunity for rides. we will also bring our pilots especially female pilots to inspire people,"said Chikonzo

The organisation has set a target to raise more than $300 000 in the charity initiative this year.

The funds will be channeled towards charity activities which is part of the organisation's social responsibility programme.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

58 mins ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

5 hrs ago | 612 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mupfumira matter postponed

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Hwende's passport released

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

8 hrs ago | 422 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

9 hrs ago | 340 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

9 hrs ago | 362 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 272 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

9 hrs ago | 76 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2037 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

10 hrs ago | 1173 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

10 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

10 hrs ago | 337 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

11 hrs ago | 989 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

12 hrs ago | 3604 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

13 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

13 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

13 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

13 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

13 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

13 hrs ago | 2355 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

13 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

13 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

13 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

13 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

13 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

13 hrs ago | 83 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

13 hrs ago | 61 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

13 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

13 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

13 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

13 hrs ago | 112 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

14 hrs ago | 2040 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

14 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimra official denied bail

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

14 hrs ago | 130 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

14 hrs ago | 41 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

14 hrs ago | 470 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 166 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days