FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

by Staff Reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
SPEECH BY THE ZIMBABWE REVENUE AUTHORITY (ZIMRA) COMMISSIONER GENERAL
Ms FAITH MAZANI, DURING SIGNING CEREMONY OF THE MOU BETWEEN ZIMRA AND ZACC,
FRIDAY 4 OCTOBER 2019,
ZACC HQ


Director of Ceremonies;
The Convenors of this signing ceremony;
Distinguished Guests;
Ladies and Gentlemen;
A very good morning to you all!

1. INTRODUCTION

 - I feel greatly honoured and privileged to stand before you this fine morning, which saw us witnessing yet another important milestone in the life of the two organisations – the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

 - The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between ZIMRA and ZACC is a result of the need to fight corruption in Zimbabwe, specifically tax and duty corruption.

 - Over the year, ZIMRA has been fighting corruption from corrupt staff and those who deny their responsibility of paying taxes.

 - In the same vein, ZACC works to combat corruption.

 - So this exercise we are doing today only but signifies an amplification of the relationship which already exists between our two partner organisations.

 - The enhanced Memorandum of Understanding we are signing today is coming up with more provisions, which will see us work together more closely as we seek to share vital information about curbing corruption in our country.

 - There is a National Integrity strategy which is driven by ZACC as a national initiative and as ZIMRA we are complimenting this effort with our own Integrity Management Strategy, which feeds into the National Integrity Strategy.

 - To date, ZIMRA have drawn up its Integrity Action Plan and is putting in place an Integrity Committee which will ensure the implementation of the ZIMRA Integrity Action Plan.  The integrity committee will be composed of individuals from all the Authorities 13 divisions to ensure that there is authority-wide representation and total ownership of the plan.

 - The Integrity Committee will also be responsible for Integrity Risk Assessments in all corruption hot spots within the Authority.

 - Another benefit of the partnership we celebrate today is that ZACC encounters intelligence on Tax matters during investigations on corruption and ZIMRA requires that information for investigations.

 - ZIMRA is also in a position to benefit ZACC by also offering training on how to investigate and appreciate TAX matters better. This invaluable training I am sure will help ZACC in dealing with some of their cases.

 - Our partnership with ZACC is also helpful in that we can benefit from the corruption management strategies that ZACC uses.

 - For ZIMRA, this MoU ultimately supports our drive for zero-tolerance to corruption.

 - The collaborative relationship between the two organisations will involve sharing of information as provided within the tax statutes that ZIMRA administers, expert advice, life style audit training, and finding solutions to counter corruption, and utilise whistle blowing initiatives.

 - The purpose of this MOU is to provide a broad base for co-operation between the participants with the intention of combating corruption through the use of their respective whistle blower facilities, life style audits, corruption Risk Assessment systems, unearthing tax evasion systems and prosecuting tax evaders, combating illicit trade practices and sanctioning of proceeds of crimes.

 - Not only does this exchange of information combat corruption but it also helps increase compliance levels

 - This is a vital step in the attainment of the President’s vision of achieving an Upper Middle income economy by 2030, considering that sharing of information is the lifeblood for a functioning economic system.

 - I would therefore want to take this opportunity and thank our partners – ZACC – who have seen it fit to work in close partnership with ZIMRA.

 - This is just but the beginning of a fruitful journey we shall travel together as we seek to build our economy.

I thank you.

Source - Agencies

