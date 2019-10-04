News / National
State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case
04 Oct 2019 at 13:30hrs | Views
A Harare magistrate, Leanmore Mapiye today granted an application filed by the state for the postponement of #This flag's leader, Evan Mawarire, case to the 20th of November 2019, saying the court wants to correct some factual issues pertaining to the case.
Mawarire is jointly charged with Peter Mutasa for allegedly subverting a constitutionally elected Government.
The Magistrate granted the state's application saying there is still a need for further clarification and verification of facts.
" The court can not turn a blind eye to the nature of the case. There are factual issues that the court wants to correct, application for postponement is therefore granted, the accused person have rights but those rights have to be balanced with the laws of the state," Mapiye said.
It is the state's case that Pastor Mawarire and Mutasa organised anti-government protests in January with the aim of toppling President Emmerson Mnangagwa ‘s administration from power.
The accused persons have been on remand for about eight months.
