Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gwanda town comes alive this Friday when the crème de le crème of gospel music in Zimbabwe and South Africa descend on the Matabeleland South provincial capital for the fifth edition of the Gwanda gospel extravaganza.South African gospel artist Sipho Makhabane is set to headline the 5th edition of the Gwanda gospel show at Phelandaba Stadium.When the ZBC News team visited the venue of the concert Phelandaba stadium this Wednesday, event organisers were busy putting final touches to the stage and setting up a giant marquee for the VIPs.Brethren in Christ church Gwanda Pastor Sipho Mizha said gospel lovers are in for a treat as Sipho Makhabane, Shongwe, Ncandweni Christ ambassadors, Denzel among others are billed to perform this year."The show is definitely growing bigger and better every year. we have an exciting line up of local and South African artists, so gospel lovers should turn up in their thousands for the event which is free of charge," said Pastor Mizha.Some of the best local artists who will grace the occasion include Takesure Zama Ncube, Hybrid sounds and Jahunda in praise while sermons will also be delivered during the three day event.Sponsored by Bigtime Strategic Group founder Justice Maphosa, the show is the South African based business man's way of giving back to God.The Gwanda Gospel Show is expected to run for another four years.