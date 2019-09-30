Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mupfumira matter postponed

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The matter of former Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who is out on ZWL$ 5 000 bail has been postponed to November 18.

The former minister is facing seven counts of criminal abuse of office, after allegedly forcing the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) into dodgy investment deals leading to a prejudice of over US$95 million during the time she was Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister

Harare Magistrate, Learnmore Mapiye, on Friday postponed the matter pending trial.

Allegations against Mupfumira are that in 2014, following her appointment as the Minister of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare, she intentionally acted contrary to her duties as a public officer  by verbally instructing the then permanent secretary in her ministry, Ngoni Masoka, to get a loan advance of USD$90 000 from NSSA.

NSSA, being a parastatal under her ministry, availed the loan advance which was intended for the purchase of her ministerial vehicle, a Toyota Landcruiser model ADX-0878 from Croco Motors.

After the purchase of the Landcruiser, she went on to receive another ministerial vehicle, a Range Rover which was availed to her by government and she accepted it knowing well that she had already bought another one through the NSSA loan she was still servicing.

It is further alleged that sometime in 2016 and on different occasions and in the exercise of her functions as the minister, she intentionally acted contrary to her duties as a public officer by corruptly requesting for US$101 814.80 from NSSA's corporate social responsibilities budget to use for activities believed to be advances to the parent ministry.

In 2014, she allegedly showed favour to the Ozius Bvute led Metbank by instructing NSSA to financially bail out the bank against the representations and advice from NSSA's risk management department highlighting concerns over the bank's financial vulnerability and its high risk to default status and as a result of her influence, NSSA ended up purchasing four Metbank properties worth US$4 908 750 which they had not intended to purchase.

Reports are that in March 2017, she also showed favour to Metbank by directing NSSA to favourably consider an investment proposal for the bank for Command Agriculture in which the bank imposed itself as fertilizer advisors bypassing the advice of NSSA's risk management department that the bank's financial vulnerability highlighted high risk of default.

Metbank intended to borrow US$30 million from other sources and requested NSSA to provide it with double cover security in the form of treasury bills(TBs).

As a result of Mupfumira's influence NSSA sent TBs valued at US$62 250 000 to Metbank on custodial arrangements and Metbank ended up using treasury bills valued at US$37 035

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans - What The Heck Is Going On? (Part 1)

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Provincial Mining Director arrested

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa is desperate to emulate Kagame, hires same PR - silk purse out sow's ear

6 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Hwende's passport released

7 hrs ago | 139 Views

Our top tips for buying a car

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

Makhabane to headline 5th Gwanda Gospel Show

9 hrs ago | 343 Views

State granted request to postpone Evan Mawarire's case

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

3 most frequently asked questions about Canadian online casinos

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nelson Chamisa prays for Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2048 Views

PHOTO: Madinda discharged from hospital

10 hrs ago | 1182 Views

FULL SPEECH: ZIMRA Commissioner General during signing of MoU with Zacc

10 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe's biggest online restaurant expands its reach with KFC

11 hrs ago | 338 Views

Tips for starting an e-commerce business

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

2019 Air Force horse race to include helicopter displays

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

11 hrs ago | 433 Views

Robert Mugabe was 90% correct and 10% wrong

12 hrs ago | 993 Views

G40 pushes for Kasukuwere presidency

12 hrs ago | 3644 Views

Matebeleland South EPO challenges rural schools

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for ministers' arrest

14 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Mnangagwa tries the Kagame way

14 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Chiwenga boots out security aides

14 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Mnangagwa, minister cross swords over NRZ

14 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mnangagwa govt targets Zanu-PF crooks

14 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Grace Mugabe accuses Leo of bribery

14 hrs ago | 2363 Views

China - Zimbabwe's 40-year relations

14 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mugabe: A champagne Pan-Africanist

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe now a truly cashless society

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mukoko's abduction horror scare that never fades away

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers in new strike threat

14 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zimdollar plunges 135,7%

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

Harare allays Dzivarasekwa cholera reports

14 hrs ago | 84 Views

Panic in Zimbabwe hospitals

14 hrs ago | 368 Views

'Economic environment in Zimbabwe difficult to operate in'

14 hrs ago | 61 Views

New laws to tighten screws on corruption

14 hrs ago | 201 Views

An indictment on Mnangagwa's govt

14 hrs ago | 182 Views

'Human rights' violations strain Zimbabwe-US relations

14 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe now a country of glaring contradictions

14 hrs ago | 112 Views

China buys Zimbabwe's new capital city of Mt Hampden

14 hrs ago | 2059 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel situation improves'

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

'ED has proffered no solution and are stopping Zanu-PF collapse' boasted Madhuku - why, how nauseating

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Ncube faces 2020 Budget headache

14 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimra official denied bail

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Zanu-PF behind machete-wielding panners'

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

MPs urges stiffer penalties to curb crime

14 hrs ago | 41 Views

Biti sues Duly's Motors over defective truck

14 hrs ago | 305 Views

US top Africa envoy lies about Zimbabwe sanctions

14 hrs ago | 486 Views

UK firm begins cannabis farming in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 167 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days