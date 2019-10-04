Mnangagwa conferred with honorary degree

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been honored with an honorary Doctor of Engineering, Sciences and Technology degree from the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) .In his acceptance speech, President Mnangagwa emphasised on the role played by innovation in driving technological growth and in enhancing higher living standards.He said development of prototype and registration of patents and commercialisation of finished products must be the ultimate objective of science and technology.President Mnangagwa challenged science and technology institutions to turn the tide in the shortest possible time and proffer solutions to the country's challenges.