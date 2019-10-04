Latest News Editor's Choice


Provincial Mining Director arrested

by Staff Reporter
04 Oct 2019 at 21:15hrs | Views
Midlands' Provincial Mining Director, Nelson Munyanduri has been arrested over an array of allegations, including abuse of office.

The Midlands Provincial Mining Director who has been in the media for the wrong reasons was arrested this Friday morning after a team from the Harare Central Investigations Department Serious Fraud descended on Gweru to investigate his operations.

Zimbabwe Republic Police National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Munyanduri's arrest saying he is currently assisting police with investigations.

He said Munyanduri's charges arise from several complaints over the way he was running his office including going against court judgements and presiding over double allocation of mining certificates, among other accusations.

In July this year, ZBC News ran a story where the mining director was held hostage at his office until 10.pm by a group of angry miners over allegations of failure to honour a pledge to provide them with a mining license at Gennaroack farm and yet the mining site was already allocated to Tilfury Zimbabwe Limited in 2012.

Munyanduri is expected to appear at the Gweru Magistrate Courts this Saturday.

Cases of double allocation of mining licenses have created conflict and confusion within the mining sector, amid calls for the justice delivery system to put an end to such activities for sanity  to prevail.

Source - ZBC

Most Popular In 7 Days